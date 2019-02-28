Avalanche Studios Co-Founder Leaving Company After 16 Years

Avalanche Studios is best known for the likes of the action-packed Just Cause series, Mad Max, and the upcoming Rage 2, which they are co-developing with id Software. That said, co-founder Christofer Sundberg has officially announced that he will be leaving the company after 16 years.

Taking to Twitter, Sundberg revealed what he had already told the team at Avalanche Studios. “The studio I founded in my kitchen, built, ran and loved for 16 years, working together with fantastic individuals and teams,” he said.

I just announced to the team here at #AvalancheStudios that I will be leaving the company at the end of April. The studio I founded in my kitchen, built, ran and loved for 16 years, working together with fantastic individuals and teams. — Christofer Sundberg 🧨 XLNT @ This games stuff (@CHSundberg) February 21, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, Sundberg noted that he isn’t giving up on games just yet, and that this is more along the lines of taking a step back to get a good look at the bigger picture.

I’m not giving up on games or anything I’ve done since ‘92 when I started. It’s just a healthy time off and I’ll be able to return to make new fun stuff. It’s important to broaden your creative horizons and that’s exactly what I’m doing. #AvalancheStudios #DropOut — Christofer Sundberg 🧨 XLNT @ This games stuff (@CHSundberg) February 26, 2019

As for what’s next for Avalanche Studios, Rage 2 is set to arrive on May 14th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Before that, however, their open world survival game Generation Zero, which launches on March 23rd for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For Sundberg, we wish him nothing but the best and hope he finds his way back to maybe create an action title that rivals the likes of Just Cause.

