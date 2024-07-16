Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Releases First Story DLC

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launched late last year to mixed critical reviews and solid sales. Comicbook’s review said, “Frontiers of Pandora may not blow you away with its story, but it will immerse you in its world and give you a rush of adrenaline.” Today, the developers at Ubisoft revealed that it has taken a big step toward alleviating that criticism by releasing its first story DLC, giving players even more content to dive into. The Sky Breaker DLC is now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It continues the story from the base game, introducing new biomes and enemies.

Ubisoft’s overview of The Sky Breaker story pack says, “Travel to the Heart of the Plains, a yet-to-be-discovered area of the Upper Plains. Play through an all-new story campaign, side quests, and new activities. Here, familiar biomes have bloomed into breathtaking new variations, while other environments such as the Prism Fields, Feathered Grasslands, Stone Rapids, and more, are brand new.”

On top of that, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora adds a new enemy archetype called the AMP Defender. These enemies will prove a tough test for even the most battle-hardened players because they come with indestructible shields and a top-mounted Gatling gun. There are also new, powered-up RDA lieutenants with more firepower and stronger shields. Simply put, taking on the new challenges of this DLC won’t be easy.

Speaking of challenges, The Sky Breaker also adds new timed challenges that you can take on to earn new earn gear and find new ways to spend skill points. If you haven’t picked up Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and are intrigued by this new story DLC, Ubisoft has great news for you. Frontiers of Pandora is currently running a free trial period until July 28th on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you take advantage of the deal, you can play up to five hours of the game at the agreeable price of free before you need to purchase the full game. That should give you plenty of time to make your purchasing decision.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The Sky Breaker DLC is also out now on all platforms. A second story pack called Secrets of the Spires is coming later this year, so you might consider picking up the Season Pass if you want to check out both DLC packs.