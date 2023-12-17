Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Is Already Drastically Discounted

If you're looking to pick up Ubisoft's new open-world game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you can now take advantage of a pretty huge sale. At the time of this writing, Frontiers of Pandora has only been available for 10 days, as it launched earlier this month on December 7. Despite being so new, though, Ubisoft has already marked down the price of Avatar in a major way, much to the benefit of those who have been interested in it.

Over on Amazon, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is now available to purchase for only $49.99. While this is still somewhat pricey, Frontiers of Pandora was a $70 release from Ubisoft, which means that the game has been discounted by $20, or roughly 30%, in less than two weeks. Best of all, this sale extends to both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S iterations of the title, which means that this isn't a situation where only select platforms can pick up the game for this price.

Oftentimes, when games go on sale this quickly after release, it suggests that sales have been somewhat soft out of the gate. Then again, given that we're in the midst of the holiday season, Ubisoft may have simply opted to mark down Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to take part in a multitude of other promotions that are currently happening at various retailers. Regardless of what the reason might be, we should learn more in the weeks ahead about how Frontiers of Pandora has performed in terms of sales as more data begins to come about.

To learn more about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you can check out the game's official trailer and accompanying description below.

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person, action-adventure game set in the Western Frontier. Abducted by the human militaristic corporation known as the RDA, you, a Na'vi, were molded to serve their purpose. Fifteen years later, you are free, but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace. Reconnect with your lost heritage, and discover what it truly means to be Na'vi, as you join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA."