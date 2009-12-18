Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Reveal Has Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Wishing for a New Game

The new Avatar game based on the James Cameron movie made an appearance during Ubisoft Forward on Saturday, a moment that Avatar fans have been waiting on for some time now. We got a new trailer for the game as well as the release window, but the reveal also had the unintended effect of making people wish for a new Avatar: The Last Airbender game.

It’s been a couple of years since the alien-filled Avatar movie released, so the new game called Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a bit dated in that sense even though there are other Avatar movies in the works. Avatar: The Last Airbender is dated too, but that didn’t stop its fans from showing up online after the latest reveal of Ubisoft’s new game. Drawn to trends on social media by talks of “an Avatar game,” some were disappointed to find that it wasn’t actually about Aang and company but was instead about the inhabitants of Pandora.

We are so excited to share a first look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, an immersive, open world game from @Ubisoft! Explore Pandora – with all its beauty and danger – in a new, standalone story. Coming in 2022. https://t.co/QqD6E0nKJ2 — Avatar (@officialavatar) June 12, 2021

Are you one of the many who took to social media to wish for a new Avatar: The Last Airbender game? You can see some of those opinions from fans below and can let us know in the comments if you’re hoping for a new game featuring Aang or if you’re just looking forward to Ubisoft’s new Avatar game.

Avatar: The Frontiers of Pandora won’t release until 2022, so we still have plenty of time to see more on the game ahead of its launch.