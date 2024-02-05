Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Discounted to Lowest Price Yet

Ubisoft's recently released game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has now been discounted to the lowest price we have seen so far. Upon its launch back in December, Frontiers of Pandora was quick to go on sale, primarily because the game was part of a variety of year-end and holiday promotions. Since that time, though, the Avatar video game has continued to be routinely marked down for one reason or another and has now reached the point where it's nearly half off of its original price.

Over at Best Buy, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has seen its price slashed by $30 to now sit at $39.99. This deal extends to both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game and saves potential buyers 43% in total. Typically, sales like this are incredibly rare for games that haven't even been out for a full two months, but it seems that Ubisoft is trying its best to sell units of the title as other retailers also have Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora marked down at the time of this writing.

For the time being, Ubisoft hasn't shared official statistics when it comes to the early sales for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. More often than not, though, when games get discounted this heavily so fast, it suggests that sales haven't been in line with what the publisher expected. More details should be revealed on this front soon enough, though, as Ubisoft is set to reveal its latest financial information in just a few short days. At that time, we'll gain a better understanding of whether or not Frontiers of Pandora was a success or failure for the company.

Until then, if you're on the fence about picking up Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for yourself, you can check out the game's official trailer and synopsis below.

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person, action-adventure game set in the never-before-seen Western Frontier of Pandora. Abducted by the human militaristic corporation known as the RDA, you, a Na'vi, were trained and molded to serve their purpose. Fifteen years later, you are free, but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace. Reconnect with your lost heritage, discover what it truly means to be Na'vi, and join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA."