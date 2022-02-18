Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG and MMORPG Coming Soon, Claims Rumor

According to a new rumor, two new Avatar: The Last Airbender games are not only in development but are coming soon. One of these games is described as an RPG, while the other is described as an MMORPG. The rumor comes the way of Avatar News, which claims the pair of games are being made in collaboration with Paramount’s Avatar Studios, though there’s no word what studios have been assigned to the task of bringing the popular anime series back to video games.

Details on the project themselves are scarce, but the source mentions that “at least one of all of these games will feature the original Avatar: The Last Airbender characters recast with new Asian and Indigenous voice actors.” In other words, the original voice actors of the series beloved characters will not be returning.

The rumor adds that the pair of games have been secretly in development for a while, and thus aren’t incredibly far away from releasing. In other words, it sounds like the gap between reveal and release won’t be major.

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt as it’s not all just completely unofficial, but even if it’s all accurate, it’s also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have addressed any of this reporting. We don’t anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

