PlayStation Plus Making One of the Most Popular Games Ever Free Next Month

PlayStation Plus subscribers are being treated to one of the most popular games of all time next month. Sony has yet to reveal March’s free PS Plus games. Unfortunately, PS4 and PS5 players are going to have to wait until the end of the month to find out what March is packing. After an underwhelming February, PS Plus subscribers will be hopeful for a bounce back. That said, in the meantime, there’s one game that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be getting for the third month of 2022, and it’s one of the most played games of all time.

Take-Two Interactive and its subsidiary Rockstar Games recently confirmed that GTA 5 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X on March 15. This means GTA Online is also coming to these platforms on March 15. And when GTA Online arrives on PS5, it will be made free to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 for three months. Unfortunately, the PS5 version of GTA 5 is not included in this deal. So, if you want to play the single-player campaign of Grand Theft Auto V, you will need to buy it, but if you just want to play the online component of Grand Theft Auto V on PS5, you can do it for “free” via PlayStation Plus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if this will be additive to the normal PlayStation Plus lineup. In other words, it’s unclear if subscribers should expect to get an additional PS5 game in March or if the PS5 version of GTA Online will be March’s PS5 offer. It will probably be the former, but this hasn’t been confirmed. That said, and as always, we will keep you updated as more information is provided. Chances are though PS Plus subscribers will need to wait until the full lineup reveal later this month for this clarification.

PlayStation Plus is available on PS4 and PS5 at various rates, with its cheapest rate being $60 for a 12-month subscription. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things PlayStation — including not just the latest official news, but all of the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation, click here.