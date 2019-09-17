Marvel’s Avengers Reveals the Best Look Yet at Iron Man

Marvel’s Avengers might not be coming out until May of next year, but that hasn’t stopped developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix from constantly releasing new details about it. As with characters like Captain America and the Hulk, the video game has now shared an up-close look at Iron Man’s model, showcasing various details in all their glory.

In the video shared by the video game’s official Twitter account, Iron Man’s model spins around with various close-up shots showing off the detailing of the slick, iconic gold-and-red armor. The character has been seen in action in a couple trailers, but this is officially the best look yet at it under idle conditions. This isn’t exactly indicative of any other skins, but it does show the level of care and effort that went into designing the character for the upcoming video game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The brilliant Tony Stark first appeared in Tales of Suspense #39 (March 1963) during the Cold War, but it wasn’t until Tales of Suspense #48 (December 1963) that he debuted the iconic red & gold armor of Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/A5PVpkD0eY — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 16, 2019

Compared to the Hulk, the design of Marvel’s Avengers‘ is much more intricate, and certainly seems to be on the level of the game’s Captain America when it comes to deciding which details to emphasize. Given that this is the base model, however, it’s entirely likely that further armors will be even more intricate and complex.

What do you think of this look at Iron Man in the game? Are there any little details that most interest you? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Square Enix described Marvel’s Avengers in a previous press release:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.