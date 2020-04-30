Marvel's Avengers LEGO Sets Reveal New Characters

✖

Marvel's Avengers, the upcoming video game from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix, might now be releasing in September, but it would appear that the corresponding merchandise from partners like LEGO might not be delayed as long. Photos of some new sets have surfaced on the internet, and it would seem to show off several new characters, heroes and villains both, from the video game.

More specifically, images have begun circulating online of a couple different Marvel's Avengers LEGO sets scheduled to release this summer -- Avengers Helicarrier and Avengers: Wrath of Loki -- that seem to show off the new characters. While some had been revealed either in previous LEGO sets or even the prequel comics, it would appear that this is the first look at the design for Captain Marvel, War Machine, and MODOK in the video game. The developers had previously confirmed that Captain Marvel exists, and achievement leaks confirmed the involvement of MODOK.

Notably, the design of Captain Marvel seems to take direct inspiration from her initial comics run under that moniker. The unmasked LEGO minifig has short hair, but it would appear that her mask will allow for the now-iconic mohawk as well. War Machine... looks like War Machine always does, and MODOK is a big, chunky figure, which is exactly how he should look, in our opinion. It's also worth noting that until these characters show up in a piece of official media, there's no real confirmation that this is exactly how they will appear, but there's a better than good chance it's accurate.

Here's the official description for the Marvel's Avengers video game, on which the LEGO sets are seemingly based:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

