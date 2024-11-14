Avowed Is Getting an Early Access Option and a Surprise Battle.net Release

Avowed is letting some players get in on the action a bit earlier than some. The upcoming open-world fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios has been hotly anticipated for quite some time. Given the past acclaimed titles Obsidian has created, like Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds, many have been patiently waiting for the game since it’s announcement in July 2020.

The title was originally supposed to launch this year in the Fall, but was delayed to February 18, 2025. Despite the delay and low framerate reports, the hype for Avowed has not dampened, especially since it’ll launch day one on Xbox Game Pass. Now, those awaiting the first-person RPG won’t have to wait too long, as long as you’re willing to spend a few extra bucks.

Get ready to embark on a journey through the Living Lands.



Pre-order Avowed Premium Edition now and get 5 days of early access:

Alongside this announcement about the early access opportunity, players can now pre-order Avowed on Xbox Series X|S, the Xbox app on Windows, Battle.net, or Steam. It’s interesting to note that the title will be available on Battle.net, which is Activision and Blizzard’s storefront, as well as Steam. This can be because of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision and to appeal to frequent players of their titles like Call of Duty and Overwatch.

Furthermore, if you purchase the Digital Premium or Premium Edition Steelbook, you’ll be able to access Avowed up to five days early. Essentially, you’d be able to venture into the Living Lands on February 13, which can give you a much-needed head start than others. Plus, if you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber or have already purchased the game, you can upgrade to the Premium Edition for $24.99. The different editions can be found below:

Avowed Digital Premium Edition – $89.99 Base Game Up to five days Early Access Two Premium Skin Packs Access to Digital Artbook & Soundtrack

Avowed Premium Edition SteelBook – $94.99 Base Game Digital Code Up to five days Early Access Two Premium Skin Packs Access to Digital Artbook & Soundtrack Avowed SteelBook Map of the Living Lands

A surprising element about Avowed is that it is, technically, a part of the Pillars of Eternity series, as it takes place in Eora. However, it’s gameplay does resemble Fallout: New Vegas moreso than other titles like it like Skyrim. As a envoy, you’ll trek through the Living Lands alongside companions like the human Animancer Giatta and the naval aumaua Kai. On your journey, your choices will directly influence the narrative and shape the world around you.

Avowed releases on Xbox Series X|S and Steam on February 18, 2025. Pre-orders can be made on Xbox Series X|S, the Xbox app on Windows, Battle.net, or Steam.