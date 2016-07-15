Balan Wonderworld Accused of Stealing Ghostbusters Music

✖

Balan Wonderworld’s might have been busted for borrowing elements from the Ghostbusters. GigaBoots discovered that one of the tracks in the game might be a remake of the original Ghostbusters’ theme. (If you think that’s cool, you should go ahead and give them a follow!) Roy Yamasaki’s "The Firefighter with Heroic Aspirations: Main Theme" from Balan does sound a bit similar to Elmer Bernstein’s classic score. As is well documented at this point, the SquareEnix game has had a bit of a rough launch. Players might have been a little underwhelmed with Balan’s demo, and hoped for a better outing with the full game. However, when the title launched, the fans were treated to an experience that was faster, but still lacked in some other areas. Hopefully, this music business can all be resolved to a point where all the entities involved can feel good about it.

Previously, the game’s producer, Noriyoshi Fujimoto wrote a blog on SquareEnix’s website about the efforts the team put into Balan.

“I’ve spoken to you today about both the negative and the positive, as well as finding the balance in our hearts. Staying true to the nature of BALAN WONDERWORLD, I would like for us to follow in the footsteps of the enigmatic maestro, Balan, and find balance within our own heart,” Fujimoto said. “Especially when it comes to addressing feedback that we’ve received from our demo.”

He added, “There’s been a wide range of opinions and responses to the demo, and unfortunately at the current stage of development, it simply isn't feasible to reflect every piece of feedback into the game. However, to offer you all a more balanced gameplay experience, we will be implementing a day one patch for the full game.”

Square Enix described Balan Wonderworld as:

"Entering a whimsical and bizarre land through a mysterious theatre, players will take on the role of Leo and Emma as they embark on an adventure like no other. Led by an enigmatic maestro named Balan, they must navigate through Wonderworld to restore happiness and balance the hearts and minds of all they encounter here."

Balan Wonderworld is out on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title.

