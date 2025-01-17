Baldur’s Gate 3 Sign-Ups Opened for “Final Major Patch”

Since Baldur’s Gate 3 first came into the world, it has seen a ton of updates with everything from bug fixes to new kiss animations. However, the game is about to get its final major patch. Patch 8, set to come out early this year, will be a massive patch, bringing highly anticipated features like cross-play to the game at long last. However, it will also be the last major patch for the game, making it a bit of an end of an era for fans of the game. But before Patch 8 brings new classes and more, it will undergo a vigorous stress test with the help of fans.

For friend groups divided among consoles, cross-play is one of the most requested features for Baldur’s Gate 3. And it’s also one of the main focuses of the upcoming Patch 8 Stress Tests, which will put the ability to play across Xbox, Playstation, and PC to the test. Larian wants gamers to create or join lobbies with friends and players on other systems to ensure that cross-play works as intended.

Even if gamers aren’t eager to hit up multiplayer with friends across the consoleverse, there are many other exciting reasons to sign up for the Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 stress test. There will be many new features in the new patch, including 12 new Subclasses. Those who are approved for the stress test will be among the first players to experience the new subclass options.

How Larian intends for fans to use BG3’s new photo mode

In addition, an official photo mode will arrive in the game with Patch 8. Given how amazing the memes have already been with Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s exciting to imagine the possibilities with even better photos available to players in the near future. And yes, Larian is well aware of what they’re creating, based on the sample memes provided in their update post about Patch 8.

Register Now to Participate in the Patch 8 Stress Test for Baldur’s Gate 3

Those who want to throw their hat in the ring for a chance to stress test Patch 8 can sign up by completing the form on Larian’s website. A Larian account is required to register, so gamers will need to log in or create an account in order to participate. Players who are planning to Stress Test from an Xbox will need to join via the Xbox Insider program, which gamers can sign up for from the Xbox Insider Hub app.

Be on the lookout for the stress test launching later this month, and read Community Update #32 for a reminder of what's coming in Patch 8!



The Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 Stress Test is set to begin later this month, after the developers finish a few final touches on the updates. Not everyone will gain access at the same time, as the testing period will involve adding players in different waves. Signing up also isn’t a guarantee that players will be able to participate, but it’s always worth a shot for the chance to test out the massive new update to Baldur’s Gate 3 early.

While Larian still hasn’t confirmed an exact release date for Patch 8, it will likely follow shortly after the Stress Test, depending on how long it takes for the developers to feel confident the update is ready to go.