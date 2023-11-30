Baldur's Gate 3 Teases New Epilogue Party for Patch 5

Baldur's Gate 3 has quickly become one of the biggest hits of 2023. Developer Larian Studios has long been known for its turn-based RPG franchise Divinity, but BG3 was the studio's real introduction to the gaming audience at large. The game is up for multiple awards at shows like The Game Awards 2023 and has a real chance to clean up with several big wins. That said, Larian isn't resting on its laurels. Recently, they announced that the fifth patch is coming later this week, and today, the team teased on Twitter that Baldur's Gate 3 fans are going to be treated to new epilogue scenes when the patch hits.

Unfortunately, we don't know much about what's going to be included in the new epilogue. Larian's Twitter post teases "Wither's Epilogue Party Extravaganza," but doesn't give too many hints past that. The text under the invite reads, "Bring your (living) friends! Reminisce by the campfire! Dress to impress! Fun is mandatory!"

Outside of that, there isn't much to go on. It's clear that Withers is going to throw some type of party for players, but no one really knows what to expect beyond that. It's possible that the bit about bringing a friend along could be a hint toward this involving your in-game romantic partner. That's just a guess based on what little detail we've been given, but fortunately, players won't have to wait too much longer to find out everything that's coming alongside Patch 5.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 Release Date

Who’s going to be your plus one? 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/dABLaawSG2 — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 29, 2023

Right now, we know that Patch 5 is coming to Baldur's Gate 3 sometime this week. Larian Studios hasn't locked down a firmer release date than that, though we'll probably hear something soon considering it's already Wednesday. Besides the new epilogue, one of the more notable fixes will be a change to clean up Astarion's awkward kisses. On top of that, Patch 5 will "fix the enterally-active acts of thefts and violence causing slowdowns, introduced in the previous patch."

Most likely, we'll get the patch notes very soon. Hopefully, this next patch will help players take the next step toward Baldur's Gate 3 making its way to Xbox Series X and S. We know Larian plans to get the Xbox version out before the end of the year, but they only have about a month to hit that window. Unless something in the team's plan changes, we'll need to hear more about it soon.