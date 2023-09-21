Baldur's Gate 3 Shows Off Long-Awaited Customization Feature Coming in Delayed Update

Baldur's Gate 3's next big update is still on the way, but it's going to be landing on the PC and PS5 platforms just a bit later than expected. Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios announced this week that it'd pushed back the release date for the next sizable update in order to make sure everything is tested and working properly. While that extra wait will of course be a letdown to those who were hoping it would already be out, players did get a preview this week of one of the new features that's coming in the next update that'll finally let players change the appearances of their custom characters.

Patch 3 Release Date

Larian Studios announced earlier in the month that Baldur's Gate 3 would get its third major update on September 21st, but that update was delayed shortly before it was scheduled to release. In an update shared on Wednesday, Larian said that the patch would instead be out on September 22nd.

"Patch 3 is coming, and it's a big one. To ensure thorough testing, we're releasing Patch 3 this Friday, September 22 instead," Larian said this week. Thanks for your patience, all!"

That one-day wait obviously isn't a huge deal, especially with Cyberpunk 2077's big 2.0 Update out today which some Baldur's Gate 3 players might've been eyeing anyway, and barring any other delays, it should be live on Friday with a full set of patch notes to look over. Larian has teased that it'll contain tons of fixes for all sorts of different issues players might've been encountering in Baldur's Gate 3 as well as Mac support for those who might want to play the game on that platform. Specifics beyond that regarding what's going to be in the update haven't really been talked about much save for one new feature that was confirmed for Update 3 on Thursday.

Changing Appearance in Baldur's Gate 3

At long last, Baldur's Gate 3 players will soon finally be able to do something that they've been asking about since the game first launched on the PC platform. When Update 3 drops, players will be able to change their custom characters' appearances. The feature is one that many felt should've been included in the game at the start given how long Baldur's Gate 3 was in early access, but it's finally coming albeit a bit later than expected.

To change your appearance in Baldur's Gate 3 once the third update drops, head back to your camp and seek out the new magic mirror that'll be present there. Once activated, you'll be able to use it to change your appearance, voice, and pronouns. Neither race, body type, nor origins can be changed, however, so make sure you're at least comfortable with those options before proceeding with your custom character.