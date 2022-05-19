Banjo-Kazooie Fan Turns She-Hulk Into Gruntilda in Reimagined Poster

✖

Yesterday, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for the She-Hulk series on Disney+, as well as a poster. The poster doesn't reveal much of Jennifer Walters, instead showing just her green legs and heels as she walks to court. Of course, those green legs could belong to anyone, and artist Rafa Knight imagined it as the witch Gruntilda, instead. Knight tweaked the poster just a tiny bit, replacing the show's logo with the one for Banjo-Kazooie, and adding the logos for Rare and Microsoft Studios underneath. It works surprisingly well, and it even tricked a few fans of the Nintendo 64 game!

The redesigned poster by Rafa Knight can be found embedded below.

The redesign has gotten a lot of positive attention from Banjo-Kazooie fans. Banjo-Kazooie composer Grant Kirkhope even chimed in with his wish that this was a real thing! Unfortunately, that's not the case, but Halo got a series on Paramount+, so it's not impossible to imagine another Xbox franchise getting the streaming treatment at some point in the future! Video game adaptations are all the rage at the moment, and it's not hard to imagine Banjo-Kazooie getting the same treatment we've seen for fan-favorite franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog.

The original Banjo-Kazooie released on the Nintendo 64 back in 1998. The game was a major success, leading to a sequel, Banjo-Tooie, just two years later. While the two games are closely associated with Nintendo, the franchise was purchased by Microsoft in 2001, alongside developer Rare. It's been a very long time since fans have gotten a new game in the series, though the original Banjo-Kazooie was recently made available on Nintendo Switch. The positive reception to the poster above is just another reminder of how passionate fans are about the original N64 games, and Banjo-Kazooie in general. Hopefully, Microsoft will do more with the series in the future!

