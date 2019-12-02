Fantasy Flight Games Announces Barkham Horror, Which Replaces Lovecraftian Old Ones With Cats

An Arkham Horror April Fool’s Day Joke has gotten new life thanks to fan demand. Earlier this year, Fantasy Flight Games jokingly announced The Dogwich Legacy, an expansion of the (very fake) Barkham Horror: The Card Game. Instead of players facing off against the threats of the Great Old Ones, players discovered the hidden conflict between cats and dogs. However, fans loved the idea of Barkham Horror so much, Fantasy Flight Games decided to make a new standalone Arkham Horror: The Card Game expansion set in the world of Barkham Horror.

Barkham Horror: The Meddling of Meowlathotep is a new 78-card standalone scenario pack in which investigators must stop Meowlathotep, the Prowling Chaos, Meowsenger of the Outer Feline Gods. During the scenario, players play as one of five very good dogs (such as Skids O’Drool or Duke, an actual existing dog character from the main Arkham Horror line), each of which have their own signature asset and a weakness. Both the scenario and the dog investigators aren’t meant to be used in normal Arkham Horror: The Card Game campaigns, but players can build their decks using almost any card from main Arkham Horror game, save for cats of course.

While players can’t pick up Barkham Horror: The Meddling of Meowlathotep on its own, this standalone scenario does provide a fantastic excuse to jump into Arkham Horror: The Card Game. This living card game requires at least one Base Set to play and features new scenarios every month, many of which continue a storyline started in one of the game’s deluxe expansions.

Barkham Horror: The Meddling of Meowlathotep will be released in 2020 and has a retail price of $19.95.