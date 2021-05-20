Fortnite: How to Get Catwoman's Grappling Claw Pickaxe

✖

We're officially halfway through Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, and the DC Comics miniseries has already introduced a lot of interesting elements into the canon of the Epic Games battle royale. In addition to bringing to life some long-awaited crossovers and revealing pivotal pieces of canon, each issue of the comic has provided fans with the opportunity to unlock a certain in-game cosmetic in Fortnite. For this week's Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3, the item in question is the Catwoman's Grappling Claw Pickaxe — and here's how you can add it to your collection.

For starters, a code for the Grappling Claw Pickaxe is available to anyone who purchases a copy of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3, whether it be physical or digital. The issue is also available for free for subscribers of DC Universe Infinite, and the code will be emailed to the email address attached to your Infinite count after you read the issue. Once you have access to the code, you just have to redeem it to the correct Epic Games account, and the glider will appear in your account.

If you aren't able to track down a copy of Zero Point #3 — or you just happen to have a lot of V-bucks to spend — the Grappling Claw Pickaxe is also available to purchase directly through Fortnite's Item Shop for 800 V-bucks. The Catwoman Zero costume is also available to purchase, as are cosmetics tied to Batman Zero. Admittedly, Purchasing the Grappling Claw Pickaxe will cost more than buying Issue #3 of Zero Point, once you break down the V-bucks-to-dollars of it all, but it still is another option available to players.

"Batman's costume is a sudden change," Zero Point artist Reilly Brown explained during a virtual press conference earlier this year. "His doesn't evolve, so much as it just suddenly changes between issue one and two, to kind of show how much time he's been in the loop and what he's been up to, and that he been there for a long time to cobble together."

"Catwoman is more of a slow evolution over the course of the issues, where we see her replace one piece of her costume at a time until I think, the end of issue number three," Brown continued. "So when we finally see her costume altogether, they said those Fortnite guys designed to costume for her, so presumably that's going to be in the game or something like that."

Will you be tracking down the new Catwoman Grappling Hook Pickaxe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!