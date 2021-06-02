Fortnite: How to Get Deathstroke's Destroyer Glider

✖

We're officially two-thirds of the way through Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, and the comic miniseries has definitely shaken up a lot of elements of the popular Epic Games battle royale. Included among that have been a slew of new cosmetics tied to various canon elements from the comic, whether they be costumes or other accessories that players can employ. The latest among them is a new glider inspired by DC antihero Deathstroke, which fans have the opportunity to unlock in multiple different ways.

For starters, a code for the Deathstroke Destroyer Glider is available to anyone who purchases a copy of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4, whether it be physical or digital. The issue is also available for free for subscribers of DC Universe Infinite, and the code will be emailed to the email address attached to your Infinite count after you read the issue. Once you have access to the code, you just have to redeem it to the correct Epic Games account, and the glider will appear in your account.

If you aren't able to track down a copy of Zero Point #4 — or you just happen to have a lot of V-bucks to spend — the Deathstroke Destroyer Glider is also available to purchase directly through Fortnite's Item Shop for 800 V-bucks. The Deathstroke Zero costume is also available to purchase either individually or as a bundle, as are cosmetics tied to Batman Zero and Catwoman Zero. Admittedly, Purchasing the Deathstroke Destroyer Glider will cost more than buying Issue #3 of Zero Point, once you break down the V-bucks-to-dollars of it all, but it still is another option available to players.

Deathstroke's role in Zero Point was spoiled in the weeks leading up to Issue #3's debut, but fans were still surprised to see exactly how he has factored into the event thus far.

"At the end of issue three and the beginning of issue four, that character shows up," Zero Point writer Christos Gage explained earlier this year. "And then there will be some other characters showing up. In the final issue, we have some more characters showing up. Hopefully, there'll be more surprises."

