Battle Chasers: Nightwar, ARMS Demo Highlight Nintendo eShop Downloads

This week is jam packed with all sorts of games in the Nintendo Switch eShop, as there’s something here for everyone — role-playing, fighting, shoot-em-up, you name it.

Here’s a rundown of what you can get in the shop right now for Switch!

Battle Chasers: Nightwar – Battle Chasers: Nightwar is an RPG inspired by the console genre greats, featuring deep dungeon diving and turn-based combat presented in classic JRPG format, and a rich story driven by exploration of the world. Build your adventuring party by choosing three of six available heroes from the famed Battle Chasers comic series, each with unique abilities, perks, items and dungeon skills. Battle Chasers: Nightwar is available on May 15.

Garage – Garage is a shooter in the style of an '80s B-movie. Explore every dark corner of an underground parking garage and discover a passageway to a supernatural world that has never seen the light of day. Find new weapons and master them to survive. Solve the mystery of this cursed place and the creatures that inhabit it.

ARMS – Demo Version – Fighting superstars from around the world share one thing in common: extendable arms! Fight as never before with this free demo. Pick from a selection of characters equipped with super-powered arms, and use simple motion or button controls to dish out highly strategic beatdowns in select stages of the single-player campaign or even in one-on-one matches.

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – In the Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux game, you play as a brave United Nations soldier investigating a spatial anomaly called the Schwarzwelt – a dome of dark energy that threatens to consume the world. Inside, you’ll find it home to a nightmare mirror of our own Earth, populated with demons dying to meet you. Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux is available May 15.

Dillon's Dead-Heat Breakers – Demo Version – As a team, defend a post-apocalyptic Wild West from an invasion of transforming rock monsters with Dillon the armadillo and his squirrel engineer, Russ. You can even put yourself in the game and battle alongside Dillon and Russ as an animal version of your Mii character. Recruit hired gunners to back you up in battle, and then roll into fights and high-speed chases to take down waves of enemies as Dillon, the "Red Flash" himself!

