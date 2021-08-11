Battlefield 2042 Insider Shares Good News Ahead of Playtest

✖

A Battlefield 2042 insider has shared some good news ahead of the game's technical playtest tomorrow. One of the biggest talking points in the Call of Duty: Warzone community the past few months has been the game's lack of anti-cheat. According to our sources, this is going to change soon, alongside the release of the next installment in the series, but in the meantime, the hacking and cheating issues in Warzone have driven away many players to direct competition like Apex Legends, Fortnite, PUBG, and Splitgate. That said, this apparently won't be a problem for Battlefield 2042.

Taking to Twitter, Battlefield 2042 insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, relayed word that "even" the Battlefield 2042 technical playtest has "a visible anti-cheat," poking fun at Warzone. To this end, Henderson claims Battlefield 2042 is using Easy Anti-Cheat, the same anti-cheat system that Apex Legends, Fortnite, Rust, For Honor, Dead by Daylight, and others use. It's a popular anti-cheating tool that is far from perfect, but it's sufficient for most games, and should work well for Battlefield 2042.

At the moment of publishing, this hasn't been confirmed, but considering EA already makes use of Easy Anti-Cheat with Apex Legends, it wouldn't be very surprising if this is true. It probably is, but for now, take it with a grain of salt.

As noted, the Battlefield 2042 playtest is set to begin tomorrow, but unless you were invited, you won't be getting your hands on the game early. For now, it remains to be seen if the game will get an open beta before release. So far, there's been no word, official or unofficial, of this happening.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release worldwide on October 22, 2021 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox One Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming first-person shooter, click here or on the relevant and recent links right below: