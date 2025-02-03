New Battlefield 2042 Update Released on PS5, Xbox, and PC

DICE has today released a new update for Battlefield 2042 across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. A little over a week ago, the first patch for Battlefield 2042 in 2025 was released and brought about some big changes with it. Since that time, EA has gone on to announce new playtests for Battlefield 6 that will be happening relatively soon. And while EA’s focus is clearly shifting to the next Battlefield game, that hasn’t stopped support for Battlefield 2042 in the interim.

Downloadable now, update version 8.4.1 for Battlefield 2042 isn’t a vast one. DICE says that for the most part, this new BF2042 update is meant to add new quality of life improvements and fixes to resolve issues that had come about in the previous patch. As a result, this update isn’t meant to completely change the meta of BF2042 but is instead just just making the shooter slightly better than before.

To get a look at everything in this new Battlefield 2042 update, you can view the full patch notes attached below.