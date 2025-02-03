New Battlefield 2042 Update Released on PS5, Xbox, and PC

DICE has today released a new update for Battlefield 2042 across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. A little over a week ago, the first patch for Battlefield 2042 in 2025 was released and brought about some big changes with it. Since that time, EA has gone on to announce new playtests for Battlefield 6 that will be happening relatively soon. And while EA’s focus is clearly shifting to the next Battlefield game, that hasn’t stopped support for Battlefield 2042 in the interim.
Downloadable now, update version 8.4.1 for Battlefield 2042 isn’t a vast one. DICE says that for the most part, this new BF2042 update is meant to add new quality of life improvements and fixes to resolve issues that had come about in the previous patch. As a result, this update isn’t meant to completely change the meta of BF2042 but is instead just just making the shooter slightly better than before.
To get a look at everything in this new Battlefield 2042 update, you can view the full patch notes attached below.
Battlefield 2042 Update 8.4.1 Patch Notes
- Fixed a few different situations where aiming down sights would not properly zoom in your view to the correct magnification. This could for example happen when you ADS quickly after a reload or while jumping between seats in vehicles.
- Switching between the first and second stance of the driver seat with the IFV now has a brief cooldown time before the weapon is ready to fire.
- Guided missiles on the IFVs will now interact with the flares like the rest of the missiles.
- Improved Warhead ability now correctly applies the increased damage on the BMP.
- Slight adjustment to the damage relation between the vehicle and other assets.
- Reduced AP rounds damage relation vs medium armored vehicles.
- Draugr now has hints for its free-look input.
- SD. KFZ 251 vehicle now correctly tracks wheel damage when disabled.
- Fixed an issue where under certain scenarios, the player could bypass the grapple hook cooldown.
- Fixed an issue where The Swift Harvest Skin obscures the 1.25 Iron Sight of the Target 8T Sight on the DM7.
- Fixed an issue where Paik’s “Gwisin” headgear flickers when used with “Quantum Shift” body.
- The Scatter Grenade now tracks properly in the statistics tab.