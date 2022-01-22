Battlefield 2042 Removes Mode Day After Adding It

This week’s Battlefield 2042 update on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC — the game’s first update of 2022 — added a new zombies mode. A day later, this mode has been removed due to an oversight that was letting players of it farm XP progression. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word when the mode will return, and it sounds like there’s a slither of a chance it won’t return.

The update comes the way of developer on the game Justin Wiebe, who took to Twitter to share that the mode was yanked and replaced with Gun Game. To this, Wiebe notes the team is hopeful they can fix it. In the meanwhile, the review process for updates has been “tightened” to ensure “this doesn’t happen again.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve removed the Zombie’s mode and replaced with Gun Game,” said Wiebe. “Hopefully, we can fix it in the future and keep it in alignment with standard game progression. We’ve also tightened our review process to make sure this doesn’t happen again.Thanks for your patience and understanding.”

Replying to a fan, Wiebe noted that he thinks the mode has “potential,” but it also needs more work. However, it sounds like this work will be kicked to the backburner in order for the team to focus on “more important issues,” such as “improving core XP progression for Battlefield Portal.”

“I think there was potential for the mode but needs to go back into the workshop for a bit,” said Wiebe. “Regardless, we need to be focusing on more important issues like improving core XP progression for BF Portal.”

Battlefield 2042 is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, with rumors circulating that it may go free-to-play in the future. For more coverage on the 2021 first-person shooter, click here.