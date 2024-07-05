Battlefield 2042 Patch Notes Explain How the Dead Space Event Works

Battlefield 2042 may not be getting anymore seasonal content, but it is getting a Dead Space event soon. Electronic Arts said as much recently and said that the Battlefield game would get an “Outbreak” mode which, based on the trailer revealed when the event was announced, looked akin to a horde-like experience. Ahead of the Dead Space mode’s release date that’s coming up on July 9th, Electronic Arts and DICE has now shared more about what to expect from this Outbreak mode releasing alongside Update 7.4.

Those comparing Outbreak to horde modes were not far off based on what EA has said about this new Dead Space event. In Outbreak, players do battle on Redacted in teams of four against “Augmented Targets” meant to loosely resemble the necromorphs found throughout the Dead Space games. These Augmented Targets come in waves, and players have to defeat them to progress through eight different sections of Redacted until they can extract from the map after calling in an elevator to get them out.

As for the finer points of the mode regarding weapons and lives, every player gets one life per wave with players able to respawn the next wave if at least one player survives. You can pick any Specialist or class to bring into Outbreak, and pretty much all gadgets and other tools of the trade are at your disposal, but the weapons and upgrades you use throughout Outbreak are limited by how many “Ascension Points” you’ve earned from eliminating the Augmented Targets. Those points can be spent at armory stations throughout Outbreak.

Naturally, there will be rewards to be earned throughout this event as well as items that you can purchase from the store. The Dead Space-themed content includes weapon charms, weapon skins, player cards, a skin for Casper, and more. You can unlock the Future Imperfect weapon charm, Genesis/Necrosis player card, Unifier player tag, and Made Anew MP28 skin by playing Outbreak with more weapon skins and the new Casper look all part of the “Scenario Five” store bundle that’ll cost 2,400 Battlefield Coins.

Unfortunately for Dead Space fans who are hyped to engage with the franchise in any way possible, this Battlefield 2042 event won’t be around for long. Outbreak will last only from July 9th to July 16th, so be sure to get in as much time with it as you can before it’s gone.