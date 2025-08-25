Battlefield 2042 Briefly Overtook Call of Duty on Steam

Battlefield 2042 is starting to eclipse Call of Duty in a somewhat shocking turn of events. The Battlefield franchise may be heading toward an unprecedented and epic comeback after years in the dumps. In the early 2010s, the Battlefield series was operating at a high level with innovative destruction, high player counts, and more. There wasn’t anything else quite like it, but unfortunately, the series began to decline following Battlefield 1. The franchise went to World War II with Battlefield V wasn’t the worst game, but it was clearly a downgrade from previous entries. However, Battlefield 2042 nearly killed the series with an abysmal launch filled with bugs. The game required major overhauls as well, but still wasn’t perfect.

Years later, 2042 serves as a reminder of what can happen when a series loses its sense of direction and identity. It’s certainly better than it was when it came out in 2021, but it’s a flawed shooter. However, it is gaining a lot of traction following the massive success of the Battlefield 6 beta. The beta was a huge hit and as a result, there’s a lot of anticipation for the game. We have no idea if the full game will stick the landing, but it’s definitely the best place that Battlefield has been in and that hype is extending to other games in the series.

Battlefield 2042 Is Having a Major Resurgence

Players are turning out in droves to play the older Battlefield games while awaiting Battlefield 6‘s release. A handful of Battlefield games have retained active player bases over the years, but almost every game that still has working servers has seen some kind of spike over the last week or so. However, Battlefield 2042 has seen the biggest spike. The reason for this isn’t just because it’s the most recent game and people want the most modern Battlefield game, but because players are being actively incentivized to play it.

If you play Battlefield 2042, you will earn rewards to use in Battlefield 6. This includes things like skins and cosmetics, all of which are earnable in the free 2042 battle pass. It requires some grinding to get everything, but that’s why people are returning to the game. Of course, the game has to be somewhat enjoyable to retain these players and the player count has only been rising over the last week. Battlefield 2042 even had more players than Call of Duty on Steam at one point, suggesting that it could be inching towards more popularity.

Battlefield 2042 is also just $3 on Steam at the moment which helps a lot. The Call of Duty app on Steam isn’t just one game specifically, but it includes anyone who plays Black Ops 6 or the free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone. Does this mean Battlefield 2042 is more popular than Call of Duty? Not really. Call of Duty is on Xbox Game Pass as well and dominates on console, but it does show that Battlefield 2042 has gained a ton of momentum which will no doubt carry into Battlefield 6‘s launch.