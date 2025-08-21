Everything Changing in Battlefield 6 After the Beta: Full List

The team at Battlefield Studios is changing a ton of stuff for the full launch of Battlefield 6 after receiving feedback from players. Battlefield 6 will almost definitely be one of the biggest video game releases of 2025. Some are hoping that it will even edge out Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in the charts at the end of the year. Historically, Call of Duty has topped the charts with rare exceptions made for Rockstar releases and the massive success of Hogwarts Legacy. Battlefield has fallen in second place before, but never taken that number one spot. However, the sentiment toward Battlefield and Call of Duty has changed, possibly meaning this could be Battlefield’s year.

Battlefield 6 has generated a ton of hype over the last few weeks due to its incredible beta, which renewed a lot of faith that fans had lost after Battlefield 2042. It felt like a grounded shooter filled with organic cinematic moments born from the destruction, the new drag and revive system, and more. Battlefield 6 is shaping up quite nicely, but fans have still had some feedback to offer the developers. In some instances, things are already covered. Battlefield 6‘s beta maps were criticized for being too small and lacking the all-out warfare feeling the franchise is known for, but the developers have assured fans that there are bigger maps in the full game.

How Battlefield 6 Developers Are Fixing the Game Following Beta Feedback

However, there was a ton of other feedback that the team is already applying for the full release. Below, you can see a breakdown of all the changes being made to Battlefield 6 following the recent beta, according to the developers.

Weapons

Yes, the overpowered shotgun from the Battlefield 6 beta is being tuned and will require more shots to kill someone in the final game. The team is also doing a general pass over all the guns for recoil to create unique feels and balancing on every weapon in the game. They’ve also made changes to encourage burst-firing and tap-firing so players can emphasize more precision and control over their guns. They are also investigating time-to-death and time-to-kill, but didn’t necessarily promise any fixes just yet.

Movement

One of the most controversial parts of Battlefield 6‘s beta was its movement. Some felt it borrowed too much from Call of Duty and allowed players to jump, slide, and dash around without much penalty. That apparently wasn’t by design, though. Battlefield Studios has confirmed it will penalize players for rapidly jumping and sliding while shooting by making weapons more inaccurate or reducing the efficiency of jumping. The goal is to make it so these mechanics are used for getting out of danger or moving through the map rather than making them essential pieces of an actual gunfight.

Maps

Battlefield 6’s beta had map exploits that allowed players to access rooftops that gave them an unfair advantage. It was a hot button issue, but the team has confirmed this will be fixed and will not be accessible in the final game. Not only that, but they are looking over the maps to ensure players stay with the intended boundaries.

Modes and Player Counts

Some players took issue with player counts on modes like Rush and the entire game as a whole. Battlefield 6‘s player count caps out at 64 players, but modes like Rush are more like 12v12 in the game, which can make things feel smaller. The team wanted to make something that capitalized on the best versions of Rush, going back to Bad Company 2 a decade and a half ago which had a comparable player count. Additionally, maps will also help dictate player counts in various modes as opposed to just having a set count per mode. For example, some versions of Breakthrough in the final game will only have 48 players total. However, they are open to adjustments based on feedback.

The team is evaluating data and feedback for Breakthrough, a mode that was notorious for a difficult challenge during the Battlefield 6 beta, to better shape how the mode is played. It seems like some adjustments and tweaks will come, as they ultimately want a 50/50 split between wins for attackers and defenders in Breakthrough and it sounds like they’re not quite there.

Battlefield 6 will release on October 10th for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.