EA Game Sees Huge Resurgence of Players (And It’s Only $3 Right Now)

A 2021 EA game is seeing a huge resurgence of players, and right now it is available for just $3 for those who want to join in on this second wave. More specifically, the EA game is the 26th most-played game on Steam over the last 24 hours with over 69,000 concurrent players. This may not seem like a metric ton of players, but considering it was only doing 5,000 concurrents earlier this month, this is a huge leap. And while you may think the $3 price point is responsible for this, it is actually not.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The EA game in question is Battlefield 2042, which has been available at and around this price point in the past. What is driving a huge wave of interest is the upcoming Battlefield 6. Battlefield 6 is one of the most anticipated releases of 2025, it recently had a Beta, and it looks poised to finally triumph over its long-standing rival Call of Duty this year. Suffice to say, interest in Battlefield has not been this high in many years. In fact, there has probably not been this much interest in Battlefield since 2016’s Battlefield 1. Since then, there was Battlefield V in 2018, which failed to continue the momentum of the games before it, as evident by its review scores and player count. And then in 2021, the series really wobbled with Battlefield 2042, one of the biggest flops of this console generation.

Battlefield Fans Can’t Wait Anymore

Despite its reputation, and despite not being the best game, Battlefield fans are so hungry for Battlefield 6 that they have turned to Battlefield 2042, en masse. In addition to Steam users returning to the four-year-old first-person shooter, Battlefield 2042 has also re-entered the top 50 most-played games on Xbox. Meanwhile, it is in the top 40 most-played games on PlayStation.

For what it is worth, when Battlefield 2042 released, it was an absolute technical mess with bugs galore and sever performance issues. All of this has been fixed, so Battlefield 2042 in 2025 is a far different and better game than the game that flopped hard in 2021. And this shows because not only are Battlefield fans returning to it, but they are sticking with it. Of course, this will change when Battlefield 6 releases this October, but that is still a couple months away.

$3, But Not For Long

Those that want to check out Battlefield 2042 can grab it for $3 on both Steam and the Xbox Store until September 2. This is thanks to a 95 percent discount, the biggest discount the EA game has ever received. Unfortunately, for PlayStation fans, the Battlefield game is currently its full $59.99 price on the PlayStation Store.