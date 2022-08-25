Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Adding New Map, Specialist, and More

Battlefield 2042's new season gets underway soon with Season 2: Master of Arms set to introduce a new Specialist and another map among other features for players to experiment with. Scheduled to begin on August 30th, Season 2 will kick off nearly 300 days after the game first launched last year in November. A preview of Season 2 shared this week showcased some of what players can expect from this next season of content with more information to be shared about things like the battle pass as we get closer to the season's launch.

The new Specialist arriving in Season 2 is Charlie Crawford, an individual who established himself on the black market and grants his team a high-powered minigun as well as additional supplies. Those who are revived by the Support Specialist get extra gadget ammo via his new Cache Point Trait while the Mounted Vulcan Stationary Minigun provides a barrage of bullets so that teammates hopefully don't even get downed in the first place.

"Keep your enemies right where you want them with this beast," Electronic Arts said in a preview of this new Gadget. "It lays down immense firepower, making it extremely effective against light vehicles and infantry."

Once he's added, Crawford will be the second post-launch Specialist available in the game behind Lis who was added in Season 1. In addition to the gear Crawford uses, we'll see weapons like the AM40 carbine, Avancys LMG, and PF51 SMG as well as concussion grenades. Two new vehicles – the spawn beacon-placing EBLC-RAM and the small, quick Polaris RZR – will also be added.

All of this will be usable on another new map being added to the game during Season 2. That map is "Stranded," a battlefield set in Panama within a drained lake. The trailer below offers a preview of this map as well as some quick looks at some of the points of interest players will come across.

This next season will also introduce a battle pass for players to work through as they amass more cosmetics and other rewards. EA said players will learn more about that battle pass soon.