Battlefield 2042 Reveals Over 150 Gameplay Changes Being Made Tomorrow

A new Battlefield 2042 update is releasing tomorrow on PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. According to DICE and EA, the update — which will be the game’s third since launch — is its biggest yet, and thus, it should come as no surprise that it will include over 150 gameplay changes and improvements designed at addressing the game’s biggest issues. The update is massive, and it’s not just because there are lots of bugs. There are lots of bugs plaguing the game, but there are also several issues with the title, including missing features and design oversights. That said, the game should feel better to play following this updare.

“Throughout several areas of the game we’ve introduced improvements to make your experience while interacting within maps feel smoother,” writes DICE of the update. “This includes over 150 individual fixes, small changes, and improvements across all of our Maps where we noticed they were detracting from gameplay, such as spawning, visual glitching or collision issues. Audio, rendering, and interaction improvements and fixes for weapons, vehicles, and Specialists are also included.”

At the moment of publishing, it remains to be seen just how much this update will actually improve the game for the user. What’s also unclear is what the file size will be, however, the extensive patch notes suggest players should prepare for a meaty download. Meanwhile, as more information comes in, we will update the story accordingly.

Battlefield 2042 is available worldwide via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the divisive new first-person shooter, click here.

