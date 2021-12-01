Battlefield 2042 Leaker Explains What Happened to Big Missing Feature

A reputable Battlefield leaker has revealed what happened to a big feature that was rumored to be in the new Battlefield 2042 game but didn’t end up making it in the final version of the game. According to the leaker, the feature ultimately ended up being too ambitious, and to be fair, it did sound ambitious, but it was rumors of it that contributed to the massive amounts of hype the game at one point had. While Battlefield 2042 released with a whimper due to missing features, performance issues, and design flaws, there was indeed substantial hype for it earlier in the year, and that’s partially because the game painted by rumors sounded far better than the final product.

At one point this year, there were reports that Battlefield 2042 was going to have a massive level of destruction that would, for example, allow players to completely take down skyscrapers and other massive buildings. According to a new report from the aforementioned insider, Tom Henderson, this was the intention, but at some point during development DICE had to scale back this ambition to the product we have today, which has a similar level of destruction as previous games.

“Cut content/too ambitious due to hardware limitations on what they were trying to achieve with the *little* time they had,” said Henderson when asked what happened to the ability to completely destroy skyscrapers and other buildings that was reported before the game’s release. “Hopefully if they revert to 64 players and smaller maps in a future entry it will be possible.”

If this is true, it’s obviously disappointing, but as Henderson points out, it could also be realized in the future. Until this happens though, don’t bet on it and take everything here with a grain of salt as it’s all information of the unofficial variety.

