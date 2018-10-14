‘Battlefield 5’ Getting New War Stories Trailer Soon

While there’s been a lot of talk about what Battlefield V will be bringing to the multiplayer picture next month, there hasn’t been much in terms of single player content revealed just yet. But we’ll know more of what the team at DICE have in mind for it in just a few days, as the company is set to debut a new trailer this week that takes a look at the returning War Stories.

In case you’re unfamiliar, War Stories made its debut in Battlefield 1 two years ago, presenting a unique set of perspectives for the war across various characters. It provided a sense of personality to the game, allowing players to live out events through particular soldiers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eric Holmes, who works as design director with DICE, confirmed the news in a recent Reddit video, stating that an “awesome” new trailer, along with gameplay footage, would be coming soon.

There’s no word on what we can expect from War Stories this time around, but there should be various perspectives.

Here’s the breakdown of what War Stories had to offer back in Battlefield 1:

The War Stories experience is a way for us to put World War II into perspective through on-the-ground accounts of people wrapped in the broader conflict, told the Battlefield way. In Nordlys, as well as our other War Stories, you won’t come across any super heroes performing crazy stunts and saving the world all by themselves. Instead, you’ll step into the all-too-human shoes of people who, in their own way, played a part in shaping the modern world.

Using the popular anthology format introduced in Battlefield 1, each War Story will take players to unexpected fronts, such as the scorching North African desert, the sublime but hostile Norwegian mountains, and several other locations.

We’ll see what the team has in mind for the mode later this week. That, and, hopefully, we’ll also see what the company’s Battle Royale mode is like with new footage, since Blackout seems to be doing incredibly well for Activision and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

We’ll let you know as soon as the footage goes up. But War Stories should be a nice addition to Battlefield V‘s package when it arrives on November 20 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.