Battlefield 6 Announced; Reveal Trailer This Week

Battlefield 6 has been officially announced and a reveal trailer is coming this week. The Battlefield series is one of the most important franchises to EA. It is their answer to something like Call of Duty. It’s one of the biggest shooter franchises on the planet, best known for its large scale combat that encompasses land, sea, and air. Fans have grown to love it thanks to all of its possibilities afforded by not just vehicles and infantry combat, but also the extreme level of destruction which allows you to blow open walls and collapse buildings. There isn’t really any other shooter quite like it.

Unfortunately, the last few games have been mixed bags and the reputation of the series has taken a hit. However, EA and a coalition of teams known as Battlefield Studios plan to bring the series back to its former glory with the officially announced Battlefield 6. It has been known for a while that EA is working on a new Battlefield game and they’ve even been playtesting it with the public, but the exact title and specific details for the game have been mostly kept under wraps. Now, it has been confirmed that the game is Battlefield 6 and a reveal trailer is coming on Thursday, July 24th at 8AM PT/11AM ET. You can see a short teaser below.

The key art for Battlefield 6 seems to depict a battle raging in New York. It’s unclear if this is depicting the game’s campaign or if it will be a part of the multiplayer. The campaign is inspired by the 2024 film Civil War, which suggests the game’s story could partially be set in the United States. However, there are plenty of Battlefield maps that have absolutely nothing to do with the campaign or story. Either way, it does set up somethin extremely epic and cinematic. Battlefield 6 is expected to be a return to the modern day setting that fans love best, seemingly trying to evoke the feelings that Battlefield 3 and 4 provided.

Battlefield Studios recently confirmed an open beta for Battlefield 6 is on the way, so that might suggest its coming sooner rather than later given the timeliness of this reveal. As of right now, no dates have been announced. Battlefield 6 is currently scheduled to release sometime between now and next spring, but EA has yet to offer a concrete date or more specific window.