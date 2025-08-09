Battlefield 6 Already Plagued With Cheaters During Open Beta

After much anticipation, the open beta for Battlefield 6 has arrived. As the beta enters its first weekend, it has achieved a 24-hour peak of over 472,600 concurrent players on Steam. This makes it a record-breaking success, topping the record for prior Battlefield games. But that doesn’t mean it’s been entirely smooth sailing. The servers initially struggled with the influx of players, and many weren’t happy to learn that Secure Boot would be required. Now, EA has released a statement about just how many alleged cheaters they’ve already blocked during the Battlefield 6 beta.

The Battlefield 6 open beta had an early access period starting on August 7th, but is now available for all players for the weekend. And clearly, players are more than ready to experience the game, with fans flocking to the FPS during the first of two open beta weekends. With over 470,000 players, you can’t rule out a few attempts to cheat and game the system. But according to EA, the problem is much bigger than you might expect.

A recent post by the EA Anticheat Team responds to player feedback about cheating in Battlefield 6. The game’s open beta requires Secure Boot, which blocks your system from starting up if it detects rootkits and other types of malware. In theory, EA hopes this will help the team identify cheat developers and help reduce cheaters in Battlefield 6. But as players quickly noticed, it hasn’t stopped people from cheating. Now, EA has revealed just how many potential cheaters it has blocked so far.

EA Releases Cheater Numbers for Battlefield 6 Open Beta

In its latest EA Forum update, the Anti Cheat Team affirms that Secure Boot isn’t the only way it’s tackling cheaters in Battlefield 6. Instead, it helps the team identify potential cheat developers. The team is still asking for player reports about chatting to further help them identify potential cheaters and cheat programs. The post also reveals the numbers for suspected cheaters and cheater reports since the game’s open beta began.

According to EA, the number of blocked attempts to cheat isn’t far off from the concurrent players in the Battlefield 6 beta. Here is the outline of cheating stats as provided by the EA Anti-Cheat Team:

Javelin has prevented 330,000 attempts to cheat or tamper with anti-cheat controls.

[Open Beta players have] reported 44,000 instances of potential cheaters during day one and another 60,000 so far today.

[The Anti Cheat Team is] already using these with our own Gameplay Integrity team to add and improve our detections for Battlefield 6. They are also working with the Battlefield Positive Play team, to actively remove those reported we confirm to be cheaters.

As the concurrent player count rises, it’s likely that cheaters and reports will only go up from here. From the sounds of it, EA has a system in place for trying to stop tampering in its tracks. This problem is certainly not unique to Battlefield 6, as cheaters are prevalent in many online games, particularly first-person shooters. But given the popularity of the open beta, it’s the current popular target for cheaters. And players trying to enjoy Battlefield 6 are understandably frustrated.

Hopefully, the data collected during the Open Beta will help EA refine its approach to preventing cheating before the full release of Battlefield 6. The game arrives on October 10th for PS5, Xbox Series X}S, and PC.