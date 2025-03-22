More Battlefield 6 Details Leak from New Playtest

To no one’s surprise, gameplay footage and details from the first Battlefield Labs playtest have leaked about Battlefield 6, and it appears even more details are being revealed. While those who sign up for the playtest are required to sign an NDA, not all honor this agreement. Whether it was done intentionally or accidentally, the details are out there, and fans have been checking out this leaked information to get insight into the next Battlefield game. Fans have been able to learn about gameplay, features, and more about Battlefield 6, though it is important to remember the game is in an incredibly early state, and many of these may change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first batch of leaks revealed a good chuck of Battlefield 6’s gameplay, giving an in-depth look at gunplay, environmental destruction, and more. The second batch of leaks reveals more information about the game and its features, giving players a more thorough look at behind-the-scenes.

According to the leaked Battlefield 6 playtest information, a new map has been made available in the second playtest, called Battery. This Gibraltar map and scenery are speculated to be similar to the concept art shared. It is a small map, meaning players will engage in close-range combat and won’t have to worry about tanks.

Another feature revealed in these leaks is the ability to freely inspect your weapon mid-match. Players have been speculating on how this is to be interpreted, comparing it to PUBG while others are saying it behaves differently. The leak indicates the player can look at their weapon by moving their mouse, and if there is an abundance of skins and cosmetics for weapons, this feature will make checking them out easier.

EA and Dice have worked hard to create a community centered around making the best Battlefield game yet. By using these playtests and incorporating feedback, the studios behind Battlefield 6 hope that Battlefield Labs will create a Battlefield title for veteran and new players, bridging the gap and giving a versatile experience.

While Battlefield 6 is in an early alpha during Battlefield Labs, players have been quick to share their praise and dislikes about the upcoming title. Classes have been a major point of contention among players, while others are loving that an old feature from Battlefield Bad Company is making a comeback.

Battlefield 6 gameplay and destruction.

Only time will tell how Battlefield 6 shapes up, but by joining Battlefield Labs, participating in the playtests, and sharing feedback, players can have a direct impact on the development of the game. There have been other influences on the game, even a Christopher Nolan film.

It is unclear if Battlefield 6 will be released on current-gen platforms, be held for next-gen platforms, or see a simultaneous release. Being in early alpha means anything can happen or change. For Battlefield fans, joining the playtests through Battlefield Labs is the best way to help shape the game into what fans want, and sign-ups are still ongoing.