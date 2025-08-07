Battlefield 6 PS5 Exclusive Skin Revealed & How to Get

Battlefield 6 has an exclusive skin for PS5 players, creating some controversy around the game. Platform exclusive content has been a thing for a very long time now. Call of Duty famously used to offer map packs a month early on whichever platform paid big bucks for a marketing deal. For years, that belonged to Xbox, but then the tides turned toward PlayStation. However, that deal eventually turned into exclusive skins as Call of Duty did away with map pack DLCs, but now, it doesn’t exist at all as Xbox eliminated platform exclusive content for the franchise. However, it seems like PlayStation is using that to its advantage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Upon launching the Battlefield 6 beta on PS5, players learned that there would be an exclusive skin for the game just for playing the beta on PlayStation. No extra purchases are required, no special challenges need to be completed. Simply just play the beta on PS5 and you will get the skin when the game releases. These skins historically only have exclusivity for about a year, so it’s possible it will become available to Xbox and PC users in October 2026, but that’s pure speculation. The skin itself looks pretty great and will likely be used by a lot of PlayStation players when the game releases.

Update – Here’s a look at the PlayStation exclusive skin for Battlefield 6. Get this skin by just playing the Battlefield 6 Beta. https://t.co/p9Tsv6ddI1 pic.twitter.com/pbm5CZ3DRs — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 7, 2025

For everyone else, there are other skins that players can earn in the Battlefield 6 beta. If you are a Twitch user, you can watch a variety of Battlefield 6 streams for 4 hours and you will earn a new in-game reward every hour via Twitch drops. You don’t need to do anything besides be in the chat, you can leave it all muted. I opened a Twitch stream this morning and set the audio to 1% and then came back in the afternoon to see I had all of the Twitch drops for the game. Additionally, both beta weekends for Battlefield 6 will offer challenges that will reward players with skins and other in-game items.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding skins in shooters lately. Call of Duty has gone the way of Fortnite, which has frustrated players looking for a more grounded experience. I interviewed two producers from DICE and asked them about their approach to skins in Battlefield 6 and they assured me they would be “grounded”, “authentic”, and fit the overall aesthetic of the game that they’re building, which is pretty gritty. Of course, things could change later, but for now, that appears to be the direction they’re going in.

Battlefield 6 will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on October 10th.