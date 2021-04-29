Battlefield 6 Reveal Seemingly Happening Very Soon

✖

Electronic Arts and DICE proclaimed earlier this week that it would have more to share on Battlefield 6 in the near future, which was exciting to finally hear. Although a specific date wasn't given when it comes to this reveal, it stands to reason that we'll be hearing more incredibly soon as EA has made a number of moves in advance to prepare for the announcement of the next game in the series.

The move that EA and DICE have made specifically involved the many various social channels tied to the Battlefield franchise. Rather than continuing to feature the iconography and logos from the most recent installment, Battlefield 5, the companies have now set all of the channels back to solely feature the standard Battlefield logo. This is a pretty simple task in theory, but it signifies that big things should be coming very soon.

Battlefield has recently changed its banner on Twitter, Youtube, etc. It's almost time 👀 pic.twitter.com/Typ7yK4V8E — Battlefield 6 News (@BattlefieldGI) April 26, 2021

What's even more interesting about this process, however, is that it might contain a hint to Battlefield 6 itself. One report that we had heard just about one month ago claimed that this year's newest release would simply be titled Battlefield. With this in mind, while DICE and EA might just be looking to standardize all of its Battlefield social pages with the same logo and name, this could also just be an outright hint to the name of this year's game.

Fortunately, with so much noise surrounding Battlefield 6, we'll likely learn more about the game in a formal capacity within the coming weeks. As for when you can expect to get your hands on the next-gen shooter, a release is planned for an undetermined time later this year. The game should also be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platform at the very least.

So how excited are you for Battlefield 6? And what are you hoping to see from this year's entry in the long-running shooter franchise? Let me know all of your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.