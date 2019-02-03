‘Battlefield V’ Teases Combined Arms Co-Op Mode

More details on Battlefield V’s co-op mode called “Combined Arms” are expected to be shared by EA DICE this week, according to a teaser which previewed the mode.

As part of EA DICE’s weekly debrief shared to the game’s most active subreddit, the developers recapped everything that was shared in the past week and looked ahead to the next. Found under the “Teasers/Trailers” section of next week’s teasers was the co-op mode with a trailer likely being the preferred option for Battlefield V squads who have been waiting on the mode.

That teaser along with everything else expected to be unveiled next week can be found below exactly as EA DICE revealed it:

Teaser/Trailers

Combined Arms is coming.

Blogs

Battlefield V Anti-Cheat Blog

Battlefield V Quality of Life Tracker Update

Discussions – We’ll be hosting discussions on Reddit & the Forums to get your feedback.

Battlefield V Chapter 2: Lightning Strikes Update #2

Combined Arms is expected to release some time in February, so the first full week of the month seems like a proper time to show off the game mode with a trailer ahead of its release. EA DICE previewed Chapter 2: Lightning Strikes recently and answered some questions regarding what would be included in it, one of which pertained to Combined Arms and its release date.

“Coming in February, Combined Arms is the Battlefield V co-op experience, where you can improve your skills before taking on multiplayer,” EA DICE said. “In your first Combined Arms endeavor, you’ll attempt a surgical strike on a single objective in eight missions. As we come closer to its launch, we’ll share more details on Combined Arms.”

This first mission is just one of several that’s said to be included in the new Combined Arms mode, all of those missions pulling together groups of players to complete them. It appears those to-be-revealed details will be coming later this week, but what EA DICE plans to reveal remains to be seen until later this week.

Battlefield V is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.