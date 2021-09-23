Bayonetta 3 Release Window Leaks for Nintendo Switch

Prior to the start of a new Nintendo Direct presentation later this afternoon, the release window for PlatinumGames’ upcoming action title, Bayonetta 3, seems to have leaked. While Nintendo previously hasn’t committed to a release window of any sort for the game, largely because it hasn’t been seen or heard from in nearly four years, this latest leak seems to finally tell us when Bayonetta 3 will be coming to the platform.

This release window leak for Bayonetta 3 specifically comes from Nintendo’s own website, which adds quite a bit of legitimacy to it. When it comes to the game’s launch window, Nintendo has now said that the title will arrive at some point within 2022. Previously, a more defined window of September 2022 until December 2022 was given to Bayonetta 3, but this more defined window has since disappeared on the webpage. As such, it’s hard to know whether or not this period within the latter portion of 2022 is accurate, or if instead, the game will be arriving earlier on in the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Regardless, the fact that Nintendo has now assigned an official release window for Bayonetta 3 tells us that the project is surely going to reappear during today’s Direct. As mentioned, the first time we saw Bayonetta 3 happened all the way back at The Game Awards in 2017. Since that time, Platinum and Nintendo haven’t shown off anything new about the project in any capacity. Platinum itself has indicated multiple times in 2021, however, that it is very much ready to show off more of Bayonetta 3 whenever Nintendo is ready to do so. Clearly, Nintendo now feels like the time is right to lift the veil on the long-awaited project.

In all likelihood, we should be getting a new trailer of some sort for Bayonetta 3 later today. Whenever that new video does go live, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.com.

Until then, how do you feel about Bayonetta 3 finally having a release window for Nintendo Switch? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.