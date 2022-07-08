Bayonetta Bloody Fate Funko Pop Collector's Box Pre-Orders Are Available Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pre-orders for the Bayonetta Bloody Fate Funko Pop Collector's have arrived here at GameStop for $39.99. They call it a Mystery Box, but there's nothing mysterious about it. Inside you'll find Funko Pops of Bayonetta and Jeanne, a vinyl 4-pack of Bayonetta's Scarborough Fair weapons, an Umbran Watch keychain, and a plush Cheshire.

If you're unfamiliar, Bayonetta Bloody Fate is a 2013 anime film that's based on the 2009 video game. It's described as follows: "Bayonetta: Bloody Fate follows the story of the titular heroine, an ancient witch who awakens from a five hundred-year slumber with no memory of her life. Armed with a gun in each limb, Bayonetta embarks on a journey to rediscover her past, defeating all bloodthirsty angels that stand in her way."

On a related note, the long-awaited Bayonetta 3 is still expected to arrive in 2022, though an exact date has yet to be revealed. When it does arrive, it will be available on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED.

"Bayonetta returns in an all-new, over-the-top climax action game," reads Nintendo's official pitch for the game. "Sporting a wicked new ensemble and somehow familiar pigtails, the titular Umbra Witch must face a mysterious evil using her signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability. Is her foe angel, demon, or something else entirely? Find out in the Bayonetta 3 game, coming in 2022. In the words of the bewitching and battle-ready protagonist herself, 'Let's dance, boys!' Tap into Bayonetta's naughtier side with Demon Masquerade, a new ability that channels the demon linked to her weapon allowing for some exciting action options, not to mention some hair-raising combos. She can also summon her demonic darlings like Gomorrah, Malphas, and Phantasmaraneae during battle, unleashing their demonic powers in the heat of combat and in new, larger-than life battles where you directly"