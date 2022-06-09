Nintendo eShop Update Puts Bayonetta 3 Fans on High Alert

✖

The Nintendo Store had some serious issues yesterday, much to the annoyance of Xenoblade Chronicles fans. Now it's updated and put Bayonetta fans on high alert in the process. Bayonetta fans have been waiting a long time for Bayonetta 3, which Nintendo continues to claim is finally coming out sometime this year. When exactly this year, remains the mystery, but it looks like this mystery may be coming to an end soon. Amidst rumors that a new Nintendo Direct is imminent, the Nintendo Store has updated and all of a sudden Bayonetta 3 is on the front page, which is strange unless it's about to get a release date and a big pre-order push.

Now, could this be a mistake? Sure, but the timing suggests it's not. If the game is going to come out this year it's going to be dated very soon. And with rumors that a new Nintendo Direct could happen as early as next week, the circumstances seem too big to be mere coincidence.

All of that said, for now, everything here is speculative. And so far, Nintendo has not addressed this speculation in any capacity. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Bayonetta 3 is currently (officially) slated to release sometime this year via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED.

"Bayonetta returns in an all-new, over-the-top climax action game," reads an official pitch of the upcoming Switch game. "Sporting a wicked new ensemble and somehow familiar pigtails, the titular Umbra Witch must face a mysterious evil using her signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability. Is her foe angel, demon, or something else entirely? Find out in the Bayonetta 3 game, coming in 2022. In the words of the bewitching and battle-ready protagonist herself, 'Let's dance, boys!'!"