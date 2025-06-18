Beat Saber Ends Support for PlayStation

Beat Saber is killing support for PlayStation consoles. About a decade ago, people were pretty convinced that VR was going to be the next big thing. Now, it’s here, it’s fairly accessible, but it’s hardly booming. There is an audience for VR and it does justify itself, but it has also struggled to be adopted. Of course, it’s costly, it requires some space, players typically have to be physically involved and blind themselves to their surroundings and so on. PlayStation has really fumbled with PSVR in particular. The first headset was clearly a test run, as it reused PS3 Move Controllers and felt somewhat cheaply made.

The PSVR2, however, is a remarkable leap forward and is an impressive piece of technology. However, the PSVR2 was also stupidly expensive, costing $550 at launch without any games bundled in. That’s more expensive than the PS5 itself! The price was cut later, but it was too little, too late. It didn’t help that PlayStation didn’t seem willing to commit to any major first-party support outside of Horizon Call of the Mountain. A lot of the VR games on PSVR2 are playable elsewhere, including on much cheaper devices. While PSVR2 does boast some unique features, it hasn’t done enough to really justify its existence and PlayStation seems to be throwing in the towel, only showing one multi-platform VR game at its recent State of Play.

With that said, it seems that even some developers may be calling it a wash as well. Beat Saber is ending support for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, though no reason was given by developer Beat Games. The game will remain on sale and players can still access all of their content, but no future updates are coming to the game. Additionally, multiplayer for Beat Saber will be removed from the PlayStation versions of the game in January 2026. Given Beat Saber is one of the most popular VR games out there, it’s pretty noteworthy to see a developer pulling out of PSVR like this. You can view their statement below.

“As we look to the future and plan the next big leap for Beat Saber, we have made the decision to no longer release updates for PS4 and PS5 starting in June 2025. Our passion for VR remains unwavering. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and what we can bring to Beat Saber fans who have been on this journey with us over the past 7 years.

What this means for you:

This update will not impact your ability to keep playing Beat Saber, and you will still have access to content that you previously purchased on the PlayStation platform.

Beat Saber will still be available for purchase on PS4 and PS5 devices, and you can still play or purchase songs or music packs that were released prior to June 18, 2025. However, no new content will be released on these platforms after that date.

Additionally, starting on January 21st, 2026, multiplayer will no longer be available in Beat Saber on PS4 and PS5.

Cross-buy, however, will remain active between the PS4 and PS5 base game.”

What do you think of Beat Saber ending support for PlayStation? Let me know in the comments.