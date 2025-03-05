5 Best PSVR2 Games You Should Not Miss

Sony is slashing the price of its newest virtual reality headset. The recommended retail price for PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) will now be $399.99 for the base bundle, which is currently $549.99. This includes the headset, Sense controllers, and stereo headphones, which is everything you’ll need to fully immerse yourself in Sony’s PlayStation VR experience. Additionally, the Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle includes everything in the base bundle plus a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon: Call of the Mountain for the exact same price.

With that being said, these substantial price drops for the PSVR2 may finally tempt some PS5 owners to grab the virtual reality headset. This is especially true for the Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle, which is now $200 less than it was just days ago. If that is the case, we’ve named some PSVR2 games below that players should not miss. From critically acclaimed racing simulators to rhythmic lightsaber exercises, there is something fun and unique for everyone to enjoy on Sony’s headset.

Gran Turismo 7

Play video

Gran Turismo 7 isn’t just a great VR game, it’s one of the best games PS5 has to offer. This is doubly true for racing game fans and car enthusiasts.

Gran Turismo 7 is a racing simulator from Polyphony Digital. There are many reasons why the 2022 game is so good, but a standout quality is how versatile it is. Whether you’re a pro race car driver or an amateur looking to learn, GT7 allows you to do that. It really lets you customize your experience to your liking, so no matter what, you are always having fun while racing.

Another facet of Gran Turismo 7 that is exceptional is its storytelling. That sounds very silly for a racing game, but it has a pretty extensive library of information about every single car in this game, as well as the manufacturers. I mean, just watch the introduction video for the game. There is clearly an appreciation for all motorized vehicles, and its found throughout every single car, race track, and mode the game has to offer.

Tetris Effect: Connected

Play video

What else needs to be said about Tetris that hasn’t already been said? It’s one of the greatest games of all time. Tetris Effect: Connected is one of the best versions of that game, so that alone makes it a must-play. How it differs from other versions of the block puzzler is in its sights and sounds. The way in which you drop tetrominoes and build lines correlates directly with the music and visuals, which makes for an incredible experience. Seeing it in VR is like watching an interactive fireworks show. It’s quite beautiful, and an exceptional use of the PSVR2 headset.

Resident Evil Village

If you’re looking to be immersed in a tense, and frightening experience for over 10 hours, then Resident Evil Village is probably the best pick for you. On PSVR2, the full Capcom first-person horror game is available in virtual reality giving players another reason to revisit Ethan Winters’ absolutely bonkers adventure.

As mentioned, this is the full game, so every single section of Resident Evil Village is playable in virtual reality. Yes, even the doll house, which if you’ve played the game, you can probably imagine how frightening that sequence is with a headset on. The 8th mainline entry in the beloved horror series is definitely worth your time.

Beat Saber

I wholeheartedly believe just about everyone who wants to use a virtual reality headset probably wants to play a game where they wield a lightsaber. Star Wars fan or not, lightsabers are just cool. So what if you can dual-wield the energy swords, and hit blocks to the beat of your favorite songs? Sounds pretty sick, right? Then Beat Saber is probably the game you’re looking for.

Along with some original tunes, Beat Saber features tons of licensed music, including Metallica, Queen, Linkin Park, Britney Spears, and so much more. It is essentially VR Guitar Hero but with two lightsabers instead of plastic instruments. It is widely considered a quintessential VR experience and is totally worth checking out.

A PlayStation Plus Premium Subscription

Okay, so a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription isn’t a game, but hear me out on this one. On the PlayStation Store, clicking on the PSVR2 section shows a total of 296 items available for the virtual reality headset. 29 of those games are available via a PS Plus Premium subscription. That is nearly 10% of the platform’s library available on its digital storefront. That is also not counting all of the non-VR games available as well. If you’re looking to just try out a wide variety of PSVR2 games and see what sticks, spending $17.99 for a month of PlayStation Plus Premium isn’t such a bad idea.

Obviously, this is just a slice of what the PSVR2 has to offer. There are plenty of great experiences available for the headset, some of which are definitely worth your time. Are there any you think we’re missing here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.