10 Best Anomaly Games for I’m on Observation Duty Fans

Although there are many I’m on Observation Duty games available for you to try out and master, sometimes a change in scenery and gameplay could do you good—as a true test of your observation skills. Stretch your legs and prepare your mind for the influx of anomalies heading your way. Some are as simple as misplacing your car keys, others have a far more sinister approach that may just end in your demise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anomaly hunting games can be terrifying, others are oddly calming as they test your observation skills. But some games take the fundamentals of I’m on Observation Duty and throw survival-horror into the mix, where flight or fight jolts your system, for the warm comfort behind the camera monitor isn’t always available. For veteran anomaly hunters, set your eyes on these spot-the-difference horror games that’ll surely keep you transfixed.

1) Alternate Watch

Inspired by Mandela Catalogue, Alternate Watch combines standard anomaly hunting with intruders that resemble humans. These creatures are pretending to be one of us, but they can’t quite get their appearance right, there’s always something that makes them distinctly “inhuman.” Alternate Watch stands out for its intruder designs and small details in the anomalies that create a perfectly balanced spot the difference game. Although it’s an incomplete project that the developer has sadly moved on from, Alternate Watch is still incredibly polished, offering a creepy atmosphere and a dark mode to keep you on your toes.

2) CAPTURED

CAPTURED is the Backrooms anomaly hunting game with a twist. Unlike other Observation Duty-style games where you’re trapped staring at a screen, you can walk through your apartment and scan entire rooms for anomalies. What makes CAPTURED one of the scariest spot-the-difference horror games is its entities, sound design, and use of lighting. These SCP-style monsters have unique mechanics you must understand if you want to survive. CAPTURED has a tense atmosphere that’s non-existent in other entries, as you typically feel safe observing anomalies from another room. You truly feel in danger in CAPTURED—as if you’re prey caught in a suffocating trap.

3) Caught on Camera

The minute details in Caught on Camera can distract you from noticing the obvious intruder hoping you won’t spot them in time. One of the best I’m on Observation Duty-type games, Caught on Camera throws so many objects at you that it’s hard to keep track of any changes, regardless of how big or small they may be. In the midst of searching for tiny differences, intruders make their way onto the scene, all in an attempt to jumpscare you and make you forget about the layout with each snap onto another camera monitor. Caught on Camera is a true test of your spot-the-difference skills.

4) Confabulation

Trapped inside a house, Confabulation mixes jumpscares with anomaly hunting, where hostile entities hide in the shadows, waiting for you to make a mistake. The candles offer insight into how many anomalies currently plague your home and where, relying on your trusty camera to help remove them (almost like exorcizing a spirit). Taking too long to find an anomaly only adds more to the list, just like I’m on Observation Duty. Rather than repeatedly going through the same area to reach a designated number (like Exit 8, Route 8, and The Ten Bells), Confabulation has you solve puzzles, manage anomalies, ward off demons, and unlock rooms to your home to uncover more lore.

5) Dead Signal

The most unique spot-the-difference horror game sees I’m on Observation Duty mixed with Welcome to the Game. Created by Scrutinized developer, Dead Signal is an unforgiving game about observation with cat-and-mouse mechanics. Being hunted by multiple hostile threats, you need to look for anomalies to get money in, fill your quota, all while evading bloodthirsty killers that will invade the apartment rooftop—or worse, your home. If you were looking for an easy Observation Duty game, then steer clear of Dead Signal‘s torment. There’s a tension in Reflect Studios’ games like no other, and Dead Signal wants nothing more than to see you squirm.

6) Para Eyes

Para Eyes is the closest game on this list to I’m on Observation Duty. The gameplay follows the same multiple camera monitors, but adds a sanity meter you need to pay close attention to. It’s a similar mechanic to managing FNAF’s power in the first, second, and third games of the franchise. Para Eyes has a simpler design than I’m on Observation Duty, making it easier to digest and quick to master. Relying on right-click alone to remove the tiniest of anomalies, the difficulty is increased by anomaly spawn rate and new camera angles getting added. There’s a lot to keep track of, so learn each location as fast as you can if you want to keep your sanity in check.

7) Shinkansen 0

Created by Chilla’s Art, Shinkansen 0 is a very different take on the developer’s usual Japanese horror games. Trapped in a train car, you need to reach the conductor’s room to hit the brakes—but anomalies keep you from progressing. Unlike most anomaly-hunting games, Shinkansen 0 throws hostile entities your way. This creates an uneasiness as you play through, thus increasing its overall scare factor. Shinkansen 0 has both creepy and some difficult anomalies to spot. Wandering on the edge of life and death, Shinkansen 0 is a great game that features a variety of anomalies with different spawn rates, making it unpredictable, strengthening its trial-and-error gameplay.

8) Ten Bells

Ten Bells feels both homely and unsettling, having a similar format to The Cabin Factory. A story is told through the anomalies, and it’s only by reaching the end or finding all the anomalies that you can truly understand what happened to the bar staff. It’s easy to keep track of your progress as you refer to the bells dinging at the start of every round, indicating how far along you are in completing the game. There are many anomalies to find, even after completing Ten Bells, giving you an incentive to jump back in. Ten Bells has a few scary moments and is less challenging than others on the list, but it’s a great little anomaly hunting game that’s easy to invest in and doesn’t take too much of your time.

9) The Cabin Factory

The Cabin Factory is a unique take on the anomaly-hunting subgenre, as anomalies are delivered through haunted cabins. You must determine whether the cabin you’ve loaded in is haunted or clean—and the only way to do so is by diving headfirst into the woodwork. Some anomalies are easy to spot, others require a thorough search. But what makes The Cabin Factory different is how it tells a story. Most Observation Duty-style games give you one task: find anomalies. But, The Cabin Factory shows you the family dynamic and what happened to each member as you discover different encounters of the same haunting.

10) The Exit 8

The most popular game in the spot-the-difference indie horror space is The Exit 8. Trapped in the same corridor of a subway, Exit 8 combines P.T. and Observation Duty gameplay together for a mind-bending experience. While there isn’t a story to sink into, you quickly want to find all anomalies that either hide in plain sight or try to trick you into making the wrong choice. With only two ways to go, you must determine if there’s an anomaly and act accordingly. The goal is to correctly pass through the station eight times to escape—but there’s always the feeling of something watching—trying to stop you from reaching the exit.