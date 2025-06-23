Best Buy Gets Big Nintendo Switch 2 Restock

Best Buy has restocked the Nintendo Switch 2, giving you yet another opportunity to buy the console. Anytime a new console comes out, it’s a mad dash to secure one. It’s a super in-demand piece of technology that will be a source of entertainment for the better part of a decade. Some people are still playing their PS4s and Xbox Ones despite coming out in 2013, so clearly that shows the value of these machines. In 2020, it was next to impossible to get an Xbox Series X|S and PS5 due to scalpers and shortages caused by the pandemic, only increasing demand for the consoles. This went on for almost two years, but eventually improved.

Thankfully, Nintendo took care in making sure that situation didn’t repeat for Nintendo Switch 2. Of course, circumstances are different, but if someone is dedicated enough, the Nintendo Switch 2 wasn’t too hard to pre-order. In addition to online pre-orders, GameStop stores had hundreds of Switch 2 stock for people to pre-order meaning you could walk into your local retailer and get one reserved. Similarly, Nintendo has made sure to keep stores restocked in the weeks since the very successful launch of the console, as demand seems to be pretty intense for the machine.

With that said, Best Buy has restocked the Nintendo Switch 2 this morning. As of writing, the Mario Kart World Nintendo Switch 2 bundle is the only option on Best Buy, but the regular, cheaper console with no game bundled will be available later. This is a great way to get the console if you don’t already have it. This restock is only on Best Buy’s website, so don’t expect to find new stock in-store yet. It’s possible your store may have some, but it wouldn’t be a result of this larger restock.

You can likely expect similar restocks to this across retailers throughout the summer, including later this week. Perhaps the Nintendo Switch 2 will be more easy to find closer to the holidays, but at the same time, it will likely be a big holiday item. There’s a good chance there will be more Switch 2 bundles this year, though, with the release of big games like Metroid Prime 4, but that’s pure speculation. Either way, this is a lot better than previous console launches and it’s good to see Nintendo came prepared.

Have you secured a Switch 2 yet? Let me know in the comments.