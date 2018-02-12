Best Buy’s Weekly Game Sale Features Deals On Switch, 3DS Games And More

Best Buy has updated its sales for the week of February 11-18, and there are a lot of good deals to go around, alongside new releases like Dynasty Warriors 9 and Bayonetta‘s twin pack for Nintendo Switch.

First up, several Nintendo Switch games are on sale this week, including the retail version of the hit game Rocket League, along with other favorites like Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2.

But there are also some killer deals on several 3DS games, with Super Smash Bros. down to a lower price, as well as Miitopia.

Finally, there are a few great bargains on PlayStation 4 games, and that should cross over with Xbox One in some cases as well.

These offers are available through the end of the week, and you can usually buy them online and either have them delivered, or arrange for an in-store pick-up, in case you don’t feel like waiting.

Here are some of the sales featured in this week’s ad:

Rocket League (Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Just Dance 2018 (Nintendo Switch)- $34.99

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Madden NFL 18 (Xbox One)- $29.99

Lego Ninjago Video Game (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Cars 3: Driven To Win (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

B.I. Baseball 17 (Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Final Fantasy XV (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Lego Worlds (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III (PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Lego City Undercover (Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Batman: The Telltale Series (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Yakuza Kiwami with Steelbook case (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

America’s Greatest Game Shows including Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Farming Simulator (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

A. Noire (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

NBA 2K18 (PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Monopoly (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Miitopia (Nintendo 3DS)- $29.99

Super Smash Bros. (Nintendo 3DS)- $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

WWE 2K18 (PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Fire Emblem Echoes (Nintendo 3DS)- $29.99

Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo 3DS)- $29.99

The Sims 4 (Xbox One)- $29.99

Out of what’s offered here, you can’t go wrong with either Grand Theft Auto V and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, considering the price. And, of course, Rocket League, because it’s amazing on Nintendo Switch. (Other formats are great as well, though.)

Don’t forget, if you’re part of Best Buy‘s Gamer Unlimited club, you can save 20 percent off these prices!

