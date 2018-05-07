Best Buy Hosting Huge Game Sale, Including Destiny 2 For $10 Again

Last week, Best Buy held a huge sale on Activision’s Destiny 2, marking the standard edition of the game down to $10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It didn’t last long, but it appears that the retailer is bringing it back again — along with several other game discounts.

Best Buy posted its weekly game sale and it offers discounts on popular hits like Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom and several PlayStation 4 games, further confirming a previously reported price drop on several of them. Not only that, but Bungie’s latest adventure can be yours for a pretty sweet price.

Don’t forget that if you also have the Best Buy Gamers Club membership, you can score an additional 20 percent off of games. That brings Destiny 2 down to a mere $8!

These games can either be delivered or, depending on your local store stock, picked up — so you won’t have to wait too long to game!

These sale prices are running through Saturday so pick up these deals while you can!

Ni No Kuni, Horizon Zero Dawn and More

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (PlayStation 4)- $49.99

Gravity Rush 2 (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Nioh (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $19.99

Farpoint (PlayStation 4 VR)- $19.99

Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition (PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Everybody’s Golf (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

The Last Guardian (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Shadow of the Colossus (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

EVE Valkyrie (PlayStation 4 VR)- $19.99

Destiny 2 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One/PC)- $9.99

Battlezone (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul (PlayStation 4 VR)- $14.99

The Inpatient (PlayStation 4 VR)- $19.99

Horizon Zero Dawn (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Knack 2 (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PlayStation 4 VR)- $14.99

WipEout Omega Collection (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Wolfenstein: The Two Pack (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $19.99

DriveClub VR (PlayStation 4 VR)- $14.99

Doom (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $19.99

Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99, (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

No Man’s Sky (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Lego City Undercover (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $19.99

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash (PlayStation 4)- $49.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Sports Games and More

Cars 3: Driven To Win (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $29.99

Culdcept Revolt (Nintendo 3DS)- $29.99

Knowledge Is Power (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Project CARS 2 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $29.99

The Elder Scrolls Morrowind (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $19.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

SingStar Celebration (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Fallout 4 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $19.99

F1 2017 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $29.99

NHL 18 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $39.99

EA Sports FIFA 18 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One/NIntendo Switch)- $39.99

Dragon Quest Heroes 2: Explorer’s Edition (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $29.99

Loading Human: Chapter One (PlayStation 4 VR)- $19.99

Project CARS 2 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $29.99

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (PlayStation 4)- $49.99

Agents of Mayhem: Day One Edition (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $19.99

For Honor (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $39.99

Need For Speed Payback (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $39.99

EA Sports UFC 3 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $39.99

Metroid: Samus Returns (Nintendo 3DS)- $29.99

The Sims 4 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $29.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $39.99

Miitopia (Nintendo 3DS)- $29.99

Monster Hunter Stories (Nintendo 3DS)- $29.99

MXGP 3 (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

RIGS Mechanized Combat League (PlayStation 4 VR)- $19.99

Starblood Arena (PlayStation 4 VR)- $14.99

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (PlayStation 4/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo 3DS)- $24.99

Extinction (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $39.99

That’s You (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

