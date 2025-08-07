Sony Teases Moving Away From PlayStation Exclusives & Bringing Games to Xbox

PlayStation appears to be teasing that it’s moving away from its console exclusive formula. For years, exclusive games have defined consoles. If you’re a shooter fan, you would probably go to Xbox for Gears of War and Halo. If you’re a fan of cinematic story games, you go to PlayStation. If you like really creative and light hearted adventure games, Nintendo is likely your platform of choosing. However, the barriers have begin to fall in recent years. Xbox and PlayStation have been bringing their games to PC for years and now, Xbox is bringing games to PlayStation, including heavy hitters like Gears of War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a sign that the times are changing. Later this month, PlayStation will bring Helldivers 2 to Xbox as well. Some suspected that this was a move made by developer Arrowhead with the support of PlayStation, but it was actually the other way around. PlayStation was the one that decided to bring Helldivers 2 to Xbox, likely realizing the amount of demand for the game and seeing how many sales it would leave on the table if it didn’t do this. Now, it seems like more PlayStation games could in fact be coming to Xbox in the future.

PlayStation Is “Moving Away from a Hardware Centric Business Model”

As reported by Genki_JPN on Twitter, Sony Senior Vice President Sadahiko Hayakawa seemed to indicate during an earnings call that they are trying to move away from locking everything behind hardware. Instead, they’re focusing on developing engagement and profitability, seemingly suggesting that they are bringing PlayStation games to new platforms.

“In the gaming business, we are moving away from a hardware centric business model more to a platform business that expands the community and increases engagement,” said Sadahiko Hayakawa. He went on to note that Sony is transitioning to becoming an entertainment creation company to help with sustainability and profitability.

He says overall Sony are making a shift to “creation” as a company, as the 3 segments of games, music and pictures make up 60% of Sony’s total revenue.



For example shifting from output devices like TVs and to creation devices like digital cameras. Also things like music… — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) August 7, 2025

This all seems to sound like Xbox’s own strategy which has begun pushing games to other platforms for growth. Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best selling PS5 games this year, so clearly it’s working in their favor. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Gears of War also top the charts for PS5 as well and Halo will be a gamechanger when it inevitably comes.

The question is whether or not PlayStation will go as hard as Xbox has or if it will drip feed older games like Marvel’s Spider-Man or the Uncharted collection instead of releasing more recent games. This plan could also see PlayStation leaning harder on PC as a platform, shortening the gap between PC and PS5 releases if not eliminating that gap entirely. Only time will tell, but all of this news comes as a big surprise amidst all of the recent PS6 rumors which indicate Sony is still investing heavily into new hardware.

What do you think of this strategy? Let me know in the comments below.