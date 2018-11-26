Got a PlayStation VR? Here Are Five Games You Shouldn’t Be Without

This weekend's Black Friday deals have offered some phenomenal savings on a variety of items. But perhaps one of the biggest surprises is the PlayStation VR, which you can get for $200-$250 right now with some sweet stuff bundled in, including games, the PlayStation Camera and more. While some folks have been on the fence about Sony's virtual reality rig, it does make for a pretty fundamental value, provided you've got the space to set it up (along with its abundance of wiring). But there are some games that easily justify the cost, thanks to their incredible amount of immersion and the experience they provide throughout, no matter what kind of game you might be into. So consider this a starter's guide into the device, as we take a look at the best must-have games for the system. If you don't have these yet, you might want to fix that soon -- they're what the PlayStation VR is all about!

Tetris Effect Yes, Tetris Effect is amazing in its own right, even if you don't have a PlayStation VR. The effects it produces are magnificent; and the mixture of tunes and visual styles really spruces up the classic puzzle game to levels you probably wouldn't have even dreamed of. But playing it on the PlayStation VR is something else, as you get up close with the action and the style that the game provides, with a perspective that really draws you into the action. In fact, there are some folks who swear that after you play Tetris with the VR, you won't go back to "normal" again. We're not sure about that, but if you have a PlayStation VR, consider this a "must-have" for your game library. prevnext

Beat Saber Music/rhythm games usually have a hook that keep you coming back for more, like Dance Dance Revolution's insatiable demand for keeping your feet in the action. But Beat Saber is something else, as you grasp onto a pair of sweet lightsabers and slash away at blocks that come flying at you to the beat of a number of songs. At first, the game is pretty easy to grasp; but once you get into the later songs, you'll be swinging around swords like General Grievous on a drunken fighting binge. It's pretty amazing how well this game immerses its players, and once you go Beat Saber, you'll be damned to go back to a typical music/rhythm experience again. (Well, you might -- it really depends on how tired your arms are…) prevnext

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission Some people may ask, "Well, why would I want to play this game? It looks like just another typical platforming game." Only it isn't. Astro Bot: Rescue Mission is one of this year's most surprising efforts, as it combines classic platforming gameplay with virtual reality involvement on a level that you may not expect. It plays divinely, like the classic games of old; while at the same time providing a perspective that really draws you in to Astro Bot's fascinating world. For good measure, it continues to keep things engaging with its level design; and really keeps you involved till the very end. Between the gameplay, the delightful visuals and the stunning use of PSVR tech, we'd consider this a Rescue Mission that's well accomplished. prevnext

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Though the new movement system can take a little bit of getting used to -- you set up points to "warp" to on a map instead of going in real-time, possibly to avoid motion sickness -- Skyrim is one of Bethesda's biggest triumphs in virtual reality. Sure, there are also Doom and Fallout 4 experiences, but there's something about spellcasting in virtual reality that's really something. And what's more, the "full" game is here, meaning you won't miss a beat as you explore in-depth chasms and take on beasts big and small with your fighting capabilities. It may be a lot to take in, but we assure you that it's worth the quest. Plus you can shout "Fus ro dah!" and then throw a spell for real. How often can you do that with a controller? prevnext

Battlezone The classic tank game lives on, thanks to a little help from Rebellion. What started out as an old-school "blast enemies before they blast" you game has turned into something with a much larger field of play, as you move across quadrants, clearing out enemies and destroying objectives. Battlezone is completely playable outside of VR, but once you climb into the tank for yourself and get a good look around, it's really hard to go back. Rebellion has done a great job making you feel like a badass in a well-armed vehicle, switching weapons on the fly and watching out for incoming fire as you clean house on your adversaries. It can take a slight bit of getting used to in first-person, but once you're settled, you'll find this Battlezone well worth dropping into. prevnext