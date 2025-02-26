5 Skateboarding Games to Play Before the New Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Reveal

Well, it looks like it’s finally happening. Some sort of announcement for the next Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater was teased on a Call of Duty map. That tease is now solidified on the official Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater website, where a timer is currently counting down the seconds until the next entry’s announcement on March 4th. Surely, many are excited about whatever Activision has in store for the beloved franchise. Until then, we curated a list of five games to check out to satiate the excitement of the series’ somewhat unexpected return.

Some of these games are clearly inspired by Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, but add something completely unique to the arcade skateboarding experience gamers know and love. Others put the love of skateboarding at its core, almost perfectly simulating the act of skating without actually having a board. All of these are incredible skateboarding video games that are absolutely worth checking out if you have the means.

Helskate

Play video

This first entry is undeniably inspired by Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater but with its own twist. Developed by Phantom Coast, Helskate is a skateboarding action roguelite starring Anton Falcon, a skater of Vertheim who dreams of reaching their skateboarding paradise, which basically looks like the Venice skate park in California. Players skate through ever-changing hellish landscapes as they rip and shred through dangerous demons and the Gods of Skating.

Essentially, Helskate combines the gameplay of classic skateboarding games with simple beat ’em up action. It does take a moment to get used to its mechanics, but once you’re locked in, it’s chaotic fun. It is a bit rough around the edges, but it’s enjoyable enough fun want to keep going for one more run.

Session

Play video

This particular entry definitely deviates from the arcade stylings of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. However, both these have a love of the real-life world of skateboarding at its core. Session is a skateboarding simulator. It has more in common with EA’s Skate franchise, but that doesn’t mean it won’t satisfy those looking to play a skateboarding game. It’s actually quite the opposite.

Session is for the section of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater audience that actually skateboards. I’m not going to sugarcoat it though, it has an incredibly high learning curve. Similar to Skate, analog sticks are used to flip the board. However, rather than one stick controlling the flick, two sticks are used to control each foot, with the triggers controlling where the skate leans to turn. It is very difficult to get started, but like in real skating, once you get the motions down, it gets much easier and starts to come naturally.

Session is the closest a video game has ever come to translating the act of skating into a virtual setting. As a result, it is probably the most satisfying skateboarding game you will ever play. That is, if you have the patience for it.

Rollerdrome

Play video

Okay, so Roll7’s Rollerdrome isn’t technically a skateboarding video game. However, the game’s protagonist Kara Hassan does “skate.” Also, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is so ingrained in this game’s DNA, that it’s hard not to mention it.

Rollerdrome is a third-person roller skater shooter where players are tasked with skating through various stages and completing objectives to unlock the next level. How this differs from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, besides the rollerskates, is you’re equipped with a gun and you have to destroy your enemies with said gun to open the door to the next challenge. Like Helskate, it can be pretty tough to get used to. Even when you think you’ve got a handle on things, Rollerdrome humbles you. But when you are able to successfully string a huge combo together while destroying every single enemy on the map, the feeling is euphoric.

Rollerdrome is kind of in a weird place right now, though. The critically acclaimed skating game was recently delisted from Xbox’s Microsoft Store and Steam. It is still available on PS4 and PS5, however, so if you do own a modern PlayStation console, get it while it’s still around. You never know when it might disappear!

Skate City: New York

Play video

Skate City: New York is an Apple Arcade gem. This chill, side-scrolling skateboarding game is a love letter to the New York skate scene. Iconic spots from the Big Apple like the Brooklyn Banks, Blubba, and LES Coleman Skatepark all make an appearance, adding that tiny bit of authenticity skaters will enjoy.

Skate City: New York offers tons of challenges to play through, which eases you into the various tricks you’ll do throughout the city streets. However, it’s quite fun to just infinitely stroll through each map, find the various paths you can take, and master whatever city-spanning line you’re trying to land. If you’re looking for something skateboarding-related that is relaxing to play, Skate City: New York is a great choice.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Play video

Maybe this is kind of cheating, but the best way to get hyped for a new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game is to play a very good entry in that franchise. There are several amazing entries in the series, each with its own unique mechanics that build on the foundation that the original set in 1999. To which, I say, maybe just play your favorite.

However, some of those original games aren’t readily available to play on modern consoles. This is where Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 comes in. This remake of the first and second games is incredible, and one of the best entries in the series. It essentially acts as a “greatest hits” for the franchise, as it features exceptional gameplay more akin to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, but with the iconic levels and characters from those original two entries. It also adds some great modern pros, like Riley Hawk, Lizzie Armanto, and Tyshawn Jones. If you’re a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater fan, and somehow missed this one, do yourself a favor and go play it right now.

What are some of your favorite skateboarding video games? Are any of them missing from the list? Let us know your thoughts in the comment below.