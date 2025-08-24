5 Best 2D Mario Games Ever Made

Though the genre has since exploded, 2D platforming arguably owes its start to Super Mario. And even though it’s been 40 years since the first game came out, few 2D platformers have risen to the level of some of the best Mario titles. It is, for better or worse, the mascot for the genre right now. However, it’s not as if that’s an undeserved place for Mario to be. Some of the best 2D platformers of all time feature the legendary plumber. He has a rich catalog of fun games to play, some of which came out before players were even born. Out of all his adventures, though, these five reign supreme.

5. New Super Mario Bros. Wii

New Super Mario Bros. Wii has a strong argument for the best power-up in the entire franchise. The Propeller Mushroom was a stroke of genius by Nintendo. Being able to fly over things makes some portions of the game a lot easier. It’s sometimes very useful to avoid enemies, but Nintendo cleverly balanced this by creating levels that required you to fly, forcing gamers to make stressful flights and control where they float down. The boss fight and the false ending are also absolutely brilliant. The animation style for this one also works really well (and looks better than the DS games that have the same style on a small screen), helping to fully transition from the style that dominated the 1980s and 90s.

4. Super Mario Bros.

The original Super Mario Bros. (not to be confused with the arcade game that let you flip over Koopas in a never-ending single-level run) is great. Many of the series’s best elements can be traced back here. The shortcuts, the levels, the bosses, and everything else deserve praise for being the first, but they’re also just good. The first two levels are maybe the most iconic levels in video game history, too, and they really only continue to get better from there. This was an absolute, timeless triumph from Nintendo that reshaped gaming forever.

3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has something that so many Mario games don’t have: creativity, which is saying something considering it’s the newest game on this entire list. It is dripping with creativity, though, from the power-ups to the brilliant level designs. Things change quickly in Wonder, making it a feat of game development and a wondrous time for players. After a few stale 2D Mario games, this was a massive breath of fresh air. Whatever comes next has to be along the same lines, or it is probably going to feel like a significant step back. The bright colors, unique level layout, and ever-changing gameplay should become staples of the series moving forward.

2. Super Mario Bros. 3

There is a very strong argument to be made for Super Mario Bros. 3 to be Mario’s best title, 2D or not. It’s a phenomenal game that arguably set the series on a historic trajectory. Most of the prior games were good, but this one took the quality up a notch with brilliant power-ups, stellar worlds, great boss fights, and iconic music. The multiplayer is fairly basic (product of the times), but everything else is nearly flawless. It’s also pretty long for a 2D platformer, which only adds to the quality because there’s just so much fun to be had. There are so many worlds and so many different ways to go through some of them that you can play it differently every time.

1. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island is the best 2D Mario game with ease. In the long list of Mario titles, this one stands apart. You’d be forgiven if you mixed up a level or power-up between New Super Mario Bros. and New Super Mario Bros. Wii, but you’ll never confuse anything from Yoshi’s Island. It’s so original, with incredible music, strong level design, and plenty to explore and do. It’s a wonder this didn’t develop into a full-fledged spin-off series, though the failed DS title might be largely responsible for that. It’s also a surprise that Nintendo shied away from these Mario-adjacent platformers since they crushed it on this one. Still, even 30 years later, it holds up magnificently well.

