Bethesda Releases New DOOM Eternal Trailer

Bethesda graced DOOM fans with a new look at DOOM Eternal on Tuesday when it released the second official trailer for the game. Right in line with what you’d expect from the latest DOOM game, it’s full of demon-slaying carnage as the protagonist tears through enemies using an array of weapons including a demonic sword radiating with energy, rotating miniguns, and the iconic shotgun that’s made an appearance throughout DOOM games.

The trailer can be seen above after Bethesda released it once the countdown to the release concluded. Bethesda said earlier in the week that it’d have a new trailer for DOOM Eternal releasing on Tuesday and made good on that promise with a lot of slashing and shooting in the second official trailer.

We get to see the DOOM Slayer traveling through different dimensions in the trailer to take on the demonic foes with his arsenal as he continues to “Raze Hell,” a clever tagline for the game that Bethesda’s been using.

“As the DOOM Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion,” Bethesda said about the new game. “Raze Hell and discover the Slayer’s origins and his enduring mission to rip and tear…until it is done. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you battle your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat.”

This trailer focuses on the single-player aspects of the game, but DOOM Eternal will also come with its own multiplayer features as well. It has a new multiplayer mode called Battlemode where one player-controlled DOOM Slayer faces off against two different demons who are also controlled by players.

“Battlemode is the new 2 versus 1 multiplayer experience built from the ground up at id Software,” Bethesda said about the new mode. “A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, duking it in a best-of-five round match of intense first-person combat. Battlemode launches with 6 handcrafted maps and 5 playable demons – the Marauder, Archvile, Revenant, Mancubus and Pain Elemental.”

More demons and maps among other features will be added to the mode post-release to provide ongoing support, but there won’t be a traditional multiplayer mode alongside Battlemode.

DOOM Eternal was previously scheduled to release on November 22nd before it was delayed by Bethesda. Its new release date will have the game out on March 20th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms.